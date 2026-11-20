[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Lee Kyu-han was delighted, saying he had achieved his dream of becoming a YouTuber thanks to his fiancée, singer Solbi.

On the 18th, a Shorts video titled ‘Solbi and Kyu-han Share a Thank-You Message for Reaching 100K’ was posted on the YouTube channel Solbi Is Back.

Solbi thanked Lee Kyu-han, saying, “We finally reached 100,000 subscribers. I’m sincerely grateful. I was able to reach 100,000 subscribers because I married a good husband. Thank you (to Lee Kyu-han).” The number of subscribers to Solbi’s YouTube channel surged after she announced her marriage to Lee Kyu-han, and content featuring the two of them together has continued to be released since then.

Lee Kyu-han also warmly thanked Solbi, saying, “I finally achieved my dream of becoming a YouTuber because I married a good wife. I’m even more grateful.”

When Solbi asked Lee Kyu-han to make pledges for when her channel reached 200,000 and 300,000 subscribers, he said, “But it’s not my channel, is it?” before declaring, “When it reaches 200,000 subscribers, I’ll get an eyelash perm.”

Solbi thanked viewers again, saying, “A lot of people have been talking about (Lee Kyu-han’s) eyelashes. When we reach 200,000 subscribers, I’ll get an eyelash perm and try balancing a toothpick on them as my pledge. Thank you for congratulating us so sincerely and subscribing, too.”

Solbi and Lee Kyu-han met through season 3 of the KBS Joy and KBS2 variety show Seeking Old Encounters, which aired last year, and will marry next April.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.