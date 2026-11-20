[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Shin Dong-yup revealed the behind-the-scenes story of having to edit out a substantial amount of footage from a drinking session with Lee Hyori and Lee Kyoung-young.

On the 19th, footage was released on the YouTube channel “I'm Class of 26 Jiwon” showing Shin Dong-yup and Park Young-jin appearing as guests, drinking with Ha Ji-won and chatting.

That day, Shin Dong-yup spoke candidly about the editing standards for his YouTube channel, “Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup.”

Shin Dong-yup explained that guests who are drunk sometimes ask for certain scenes to be removed. “There isn't that much footage to cut. We only cut some when people who are very drunk ask us to,” he said.

He went on to mention a show featuring actor Lee Kyoung-young. Shin Dong-yup recalled, “We cut it down a bit for that reason when Mr. Lee Kyoung-young appeared a while ago, too. It was early days then, so I think about 20-something minutes aired.”

“We drank for about two and a half hours, and it feels so unfair. It was so much fun, but we can't use it,” he said, expressing his regret.

Shin Dong-yup said the video drew a high number of views after it was released, but stressed that the unreleased footage “can't even be used as a director's cut.”

The focus then turned to Lee Hyori's appearance. Shin Dong-yup said, “Hyori was the guest on the first episode of ‘Zzanbro,’” and added, “Maybe Hyori got carried away; we can't release the footage,” sparking curiosity.

He went on to say, “If I had to release one of the two no matter what, Lee Kyoung-young or Lee Hyori, Lee Kyoung-young's would be better, if anything,” making the room erupt in laughter.

After hearing this, Park Young-jin reacted, “Hyori, what kind of life have you been living?” and could not hide his amazement.

Shin Dong-yup explained the atmosphere during the shoot: “We thought, ‘Let's not worry about the cameras and just catch up over drinks, since it's been so long.’” The implication was that, as he and Lee Hyori, longtime acquaintances, comfortably shared drinks, they ended up talking about things that were difficult to include on the show. However, Shin Dong-yup did not reveal the specific contents of the conversations that were actually edited out.

Meanwhile, Shin Dong-yup launched the YouTube channel “Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup” in 2023, where he presents talk content featuring candid conversations over drinks with fellow entertainers. Lee Hyori appeared as the channel's first guest and drew attention. In particular, as of April this year, the video had recorded 9.71 million views, making it the channel's most-viewed video.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.