[Sportschosun reporter supremez] The group Epik High drew laughs with a brazen joke outside YG Entertainment's new headquarters, touting their own contributions and even invoking BigBang.

On the 19th, Epik High released “Three Men’s Han River Picnic” on its official YouTube channel. The three met up dressed to the nines for the autumn mood, teasing one another about their outfits and raising laughs from the start as they explored autumn outing spots along the Han River.

First, Epik High gathered on a picnic mat and reminisced. Tablo recalled how, at a party some time ago, Tukutz awkwardly greeted the woman who is now his wife but got little response. Tukutz said that at the lively party, he had played heavy hip-hop from the very first track, then joked at his own expense: “I got kicked out after 40 minutes that day.” Tablo added to the laughter, saying, “Back then, Gaeko came over and whispered to me, ‘Don’t bring that guy along again.’”

After their picnic, Epik High stopped by a convenience store before heading to the walking path at Seonyudo Park. The three played a “watching” game, observing their surroundings and each other, then kept the laughter going with mischievous remarks and impromptu skits. Later, when they arrived at the duck-boat dock and spotted a restaurant serving grilled pork belly, the members promptly took seats at an outdoor table.

As they grilled and ate pork belly, Tablo looked toward YG’s new headquarters and joked, “It was built thanks to the three of us.” Tukutz chimed in, “What did BigBang do? We did it all.” But Tablo soon reversed himself, bringing laughs with, “Honestly, even Jiyong would admit that Epik High did absolutely nothing.”

Their joy at finding a great restaurant by the Han River was short-lived: the three were already worrying that a line might form there once the video came out. Many of their subscribers are in BTS’s ARMY fandom, so word could spread to international fans, too.

Tukutz added to the laughter by mentioning RM: “I’m more worried Namjoon might show up. We all follow him around.” The Han River outing, which began as an autumn picnic, wrapped up with an unexpected meal of grilled pork belly and jokes from the three. Epik High showed the easy rapport of longtime friends as they traded jokes nonstop.

Meanwhile, Epik High continues to connect with fans by sharing a variety of original content on its official YouTube channel. The group is set to hold a solo concert at KSPO DOME in Olympic Park, Songpa District, Seoul, over three days from January 22 to 24, 2027, and meet with audiences.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.