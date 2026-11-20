[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Why is it wrong for a K-pop idol to protect Korean fans from the outrageous actions of overseas “scalpers”?

Photos of a truck protest by overseas fans outside ATEEZ’s agency, KQ Entertainment, were recently posted on online communities. The fans claimed it was discriminatory for the domestic fan club presale and the global fan club presale to be four days apart, and even sent condolence wreaths. Sending a funeral wreath meant for a deceased person’s wake to someone who is alive is beyond the bounds of common sense. It is nothing more or less than an act of terror under the guise of fan devotion.

Moreover, it is hardly unusual for ATEEZ to hold a presale for its domestic fan club. Idols at major agencies such as HYBE, SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment have long had separate ticketing dates for domestic and overseas fan clubs.

The reason agencies have no choice but to adopt such policies is clear. Recently, at ticket sales for domestic concerts, including those at INSPIRE Arena in Incheon, overseas scalpers from China, Taiwan and elsewhere have increasingly used bots to snap up tickets and resell them at exorbitant prices, and the problem has reached serious levels. Domestic fans could easily be deprived even of the chance to attend a concert, so this is an entirely commonsense measure to protect them from the criminal activity of overseas ticket scalpers.

What’s more, not all seats are made available in the domestic presale. Since seats are allocated separately for each show, it is reasonable to say that only the presale opportunities for domestic and overseas fans are separated. But fans’ concerns are growing over the bizarre behavior of some fandoms that sent condolence wreaths based on hasty judgments, without even understanding this.

A press conference marking the release of ATEEZ’s 15th mini album “Golden Hour: Part 6 (GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6)” was held on the 12th at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam. ATEEZ pose for photos. Gangnam = Reporter Park

Above all, ATEEZ is a Korean group. Why is it wrong for a Korean group to look after Korean fans at concerts in Korea? That doesn’t mean ATEEZ has neglected its overseas fans. The group has consistently shown boundless love for global ATINY (ATEEZ’s official fan club). It includes songs for its fans on every album, calls out ATINY by name whenever it wins an award, and reaches fans around the world directly through its global tours. Real fans are increasingly concerned by some fans’ baseless criticism of ATEEZ and their warped sense of entitlement.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.