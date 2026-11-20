[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Kim Jong-min suddenly disappears during filming, leaving everyone baffled.

The second installment of “Men Who Covet the Throne,” following six cast members on a trip to Gongju, South Chungcheong Province, will air on KBS 2TV’s variety show “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” (hereafter “2 Days & 1 Night”) on the upcoming 22nd.

As the “2 Days & 1 Night” team continues its trip to Gongju, divided into three classes—“king,” “nobleman” and “servant”—the members get a golden opportunity to depose the current king through a rebellion and become the new king. The other members, who have been suffering under the tyranny of eldest member Kim Jong-min since he ascended the throne, set aside their personal ambitions, chant “Down with Kim Jong-min” and unite as one team.

Meanwhile, after learning of the younger members’ rebellion, Kim Jong-min is suddenly under pressure and flees in haste, avoiding the others’ eyes. Since he would inevitably be demoted if the members caught him within the time limit, he throws off even the dragon robe and ikseongwan he is wearing and hides somewhere.

The five members begin the chase, dividing the search area among themselves before setting out to find the king. But their plan hits a snag as Kim Jong-min’s whereabouts remain a mystery, with only the clothes he had been wearing left behind. When they can’t get a lead on the search, Moon Se-yoon reportedly expresses his frustration, saying, “He’s a slippery character.”

Viewers can find out where Kim Jong-min went after vanishing like smoke on “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4,” airing on the upcoming 22nd at 6:10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.