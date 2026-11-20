[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Jang Na-ra showed off the same affection as newlyweds, even in her fifth year of marriage.

On the November 19 broadcast of KBS 2TV’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” (hereafter “Fun-Staurant”), multitalented star chef Ji Seung-hyun invited special guests and served them a meal of apology. The guests were Jang Na-ra and Yuna, who had worked alongside Ji in the SBS drama “Good Partner.” The three, who were always at odds in the drama, showed off their cheerful teamwork and witty banter on the variety show “Fun-Staurant,” keeping viewers laughing on Thursday evening.

That day, Jang Na-ra showed up at the filming location after being invited by Ji Seung-hyun. But Ji was nowhere to be seen; all she got was a mission to peel apples. Not knowing why, Jang diligently peeled them. Just then, a staff member filming her up close suddenly collapsed. The fallen staff member was Ji Seung-hyun. It was Ji’s hidden-camera prank for Jang.

After the prank succeeded, Ji Seung-hyun repeatedly apologized to Jang Na-ra, saying, “I’m sorry,” which made everyone laugh. In “Good Partner,” Ji played a husband who cheats on his wife, Cha Eun-kyung (played by Jang Na-ra). His top-notch performance as a cheating husband (?) drew attention, and he even issued a public apology. Ji then served Jang a meal of apology, putting into it how he had felt at the time.

Ji Seung-hyun had generously prepared 1++ Korean beef, pork belly, cuttlefish and more. True to his nickname as a “hearth master,” he gave the food a smoky, flame-grilled flavor with a large mesh strainer. After tasting his signature charcoal-grilled cuttlefish, Jang Na-ra repeatedly exclaimed, “This is insane!” and gave it a big thumbs-up, making viewers’ mouths water too. Jang also did her best to help Ji cook, and seemed quite adept. Ji even remarked, “You can tell you know your way around a kitchen.”

As they cooked together, the two naturally began talking about married life. This year marks Jang Na-ra’s fifth year of marriage to her husband, a cinematographer she met on a drama set. Ji Seung-hyun told her, “You’re an ambassador for marriage. You live a really happy life.” Jang replied, “I think we have fun. When it’s just my husband and me, we end up doing all sorts of things.” She also said, “I started cooking after I got married. I even make my husband’s lunch,” sharing how sweet and happy their married life is.

A little later, Yuna, the actress who played the couple’s daughter in the drama, arrived. At last, the “Good Partner” family was together. As their cheerful laughter continued, just like a real family’s, Jang Na-ra said, “It feels awkward because we’re this happy.” She then made everyone laugh by telling Ji Seung-hyun, “I still get angry at you when I lie down to go to sleep at night.”

Stories also emerged about Jang Na-ra’s 2002 heyday, when she became the first to win both a music grand prize and an acting grand prize. Recalling that time, she said, “I was a busy entertainer. I was so grateful, but I was so short on sleep then that I don’t remember much. My health wasn’t good either.” The show also revealed why Jang has consistently volunteered with abandoned dogs for 10 years, as well as the health secrets behind her remarkably youthful appearance.

The real reason Ji Seung-hyun had invited Jang Na-ra and Yuna that day was also revealed. Ji had recently published an essay collection that he wrote himself. He gave Jang and Yuna proof copies of the book, which had not yet been published at the time of filming, and asked Jang to write an endorsement. It turned out the meal wasn’t an apology meal but a meal to ask a favor. Jang readily agreed, proving how close-knit their teamwork is.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.