[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Group BigBang is set to surprise fans with a new song.

BigBang announced via its official account on the 19th that it would release a new digital single at 2 p.m. on the 20th. The new song comes about three months after the group released its digital single 'BiiiG' in August.

No information has been disclosed apart from when the new song will be released. However, given that BigBang has satisfied listeners with its distinctive musical style every time it has released a new song, expectations are high that another remarkable track will emerge this time.

Even more remarkable is BigBang's professionalism. The group released 'BiiiG' ahead of its world tour. This time, it is releasing a new song once again ahead of the 'MAMA' awards ceremony, which will be held on the 21st at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan. Although the group is keeping an incredibly busy schedule for its 20th-anniversary world tour, it prepared the new song because it wanted to give fans a fresh musical shock with a new stage.

BigBang is currently on its world tour, 'XX: COSMOS.'

Reporter Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.