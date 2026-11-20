[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Former national speed skater Lee Sang-hwa showed her generous side by buying her husband, Kangnam, cards from the Pokémon Trading Card Game (Pokémon TCG) as an anniversary gift. It drew even more attention because she had usually disapproved of her husband’s Pokémon card collecting, yet this time she opened her own wallet.

On the 19th, a video titled “Kangnami Takes on a 30th-Anniversary Pokémon TCG Pack Opening Too! But Then a Legend Appears!” was released on the YouTube channel Neighborhood Friend Kangnami.

That day, Kangnam could barely contain his excitement as he looked at cards commemorating Pokémon’s 30th anniversary. He had long shown a special fondness for collecting Pokémon TCG cards, and as he debated whether to buy them, he couldn’t bring himself to walk away.

Just then, his wife, Lee Sang-hwa, appeared. She had planned to secretly give Kangnam Pokémon TCG cards, and when she saw him hesitating, she offered to buy them first, saying, “Want me to get them for you? Pick a color.”

When Kangnam couldn’t give her an immediate answer, Lee Sang-hwa paid without hesitation, saying, “If you want them, I should buy them for you.” She added, “It’s an anniversary gift. Be good to me,” drawing laughter.

Kangnam was moved by the unexpected gift and said, “Thank you. I’ll work hard.” When her husband said he didn’t know what to do, Lee Sang-hwa coolly replied, “Enjoy it.”

In the end, Kangnam promised, “I won’t buy Pokémon TCG cards anymore. Thank you for the anniversary gift.” Lee Sang-hwa shot back, “Yeah, that’s enough,” then joked that this gift covered Christmas as well as their anniversary, calling it “a gift to last 10 years. A gift for 30 anniversaries.”

Kangnam has previously shared several stories about being scolded by Lee Sang-hwa for buying far too many Pokémon TCG cards.

Last September, it made headlines when it was revealed that the Pokémon TCG cards Kangnam had collected were appraised at a whopping 200 million won. At the time, when her husband broke his promise to stop buying cards, Lee Sang-hwa even played a prank by pretending she had secretly sold his collection. Now, by giving him Pokémon TCG cards herself to support his hobby, Lee Sang-hwa once again showed the couple’s signature playful relationship.

Lee Sang-hwa and Kangnam married in 2019 and are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary this year.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.