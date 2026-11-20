[Sportschosun reporter supremez] A heartwarming story has emerged about Jang Hang-jun, who scored a box-office smash with the film 'The King's Warden' and shared a total of 2.6 billion won in incentives with the cast and crew.

The season 1 finale of the SBS variety show 'Master Jang Hang-jun,' which aired on the 19th (Thursday), featured actors Lee Joon-hyuk and Jung Man-sik, hailed as “the two pillars of Chungmuro,” going head-to-head in a fierce battle for the lead role in Jang Hang-jun’s next project. The show was directed by Lee Dong-won and Gam Yu-min, written by Kim Myeong-jeong, and co-produced by Contents Lab VIVO.

Lee Joon-hyuk, an actor in the 36th year of an acting career, caught viewers’ attention when he revealed that he had been a “part-time job king,” taking on around 1,000 odd jobs when he was unknown. He said, “A wedding guest gig where you get a meal is a sweet deal,” then added, “I sold horse-racing tip sheets and felt-tip pens outside a racetrack and made a decent profit,” astonishing the others. He also piqued the interest of veteran director Jang Hang-jun with his unusual experience performing as a gorilla through motion capture in the film 'Mr. Go,' as well as his mime skills, which he learned in France.

Jung Man-sik won over Jang Hang-jun with a lavish lunchbox spread—including boiled pork, savory pancakes, and fresh kimchi—prepared by his wife, Linda Jeon. When Jang exclaimed, “Jung Man-sik, you married well! You’re blessed!” Jung proudly replied, “I must be in the top 0.01% when it comes to having married well.” He then showed his unexpectedly affectionate side before revealing that he was an “Egen guy,” leaving Kim Poong bewildered. When Kim countered, “Judging by the way you talk, you don’t seem like an Egen guy,” Jung put pressure on him with an unexpectedly menacing, film-noir stare and said, “You’re the first assistant director I’ve met who talks so rudely,” drawing laughs. Jang then (jokingly?) tried to comfort Kim, saying, “I’m nervous too—how nervous do you think you are?” and sent everyone into fits of laughter.

Jung Man-sik, who boasts a “100% audition success rate,” also shared his surefire audition strategy. He said he goes into auditions thinking, “Whatever happens, happens,” and added, “When I really want a role, I send them a look that says, ‘You’ll be in trouble if you don’t pick me.’” He then fixed assistant director Kim Poong with a blazing, fierce stare, making everyone burst out laughing.

Jang Hang-jun also had a chance to show off his “good-deed flex as a director of a hit with 10 million admissions.” Lee Joon-hyuk, who appeared in 'The King's Warden,' revealed that he had received an incentive from Jang. After the story about sharing the film’s box-office earnings came out, Jang seemed to have been waiting for the chance to say, “Most of the actors contacted me to say it was the first time in their lives they’d received an incentive,” adding, “There was even someone who got five times what they expected.” He thus spread the heartwarming story himself. Jung Man-sik gave him a standing ovation, saying, “As expected of a master! Amazing!” making Jang swell with pride.

The plot of 'Possible Kyung-gu,' the next project Lee Joon-hyuk and Jung Man-sik would audition for, was also revealed, catching viewers’ attention. The film is based on the true story of Jang Hang-jun having his screenplay rejected by his close friend Sul Kyung-gu, who appeared on the show as the real-life protagonist. Sul delivered a blunt reality check: “Master Jang is really entertaining when he talks, but when you open the screenplay, it feels a little different. How are you supposed to make this?” He added, “I don’t remember much about the screenplay,” prompting laughter.

Lee Joon-hyuk and Jung Man-sik each drew on their own style to transform perfectly into “Sul Kyung-gu.” Jang Hang-jun was torn by how differently the two actors performed the same script. Though he had said he would cast only one of them, he declared, “Sign them both,” delivering a “Jang Hang-jun-style ending” by signing both actors.

With Jang Hang-jun’s swagger and playful accusations (?), the unrestrained banter of Song Eun-i and Kim Poong, and the actors’ unfiltered talk and bold acting challenges, 'Master Jang Hang-jun' offered a different kind of fun from conventional talk shows. Acclaimed actors including Yoo Jae-myung, Lee Sun-bin, Jin Seon-kyu, Jo Jung-suk, Park Min-young, YOOK SUNGJAE, Lee Min-ki, Kwak Sun-young, Heo Sung-tae, Lee Joon-hyuk, and Jung Man-sik took part in Jang Hang-jun’s auditions, showing off their unexpected charms and their skills as actors while making viewers laugh in every episode. By drawing out the stars’ hidden entertainment talents, the show delivered the unpredictable, freewheeling fun of self-driving talk that only Jang Hang-jun could offer. It brought its journey to a cheerful close and went out on a high note.

Meanwhile, 'Master Jang Hang-jun' centered on secret auditions held by Jang Hang-jun—sometimes pathetic and sometimes servile, yet brighter than anyone—to cast top actors in his autobiographical film, also titled 'Master Jang Hang-jun.' The show concluded its first season with its broadcast on the 19th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.