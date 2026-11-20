[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Singer Tim’s wife, Kim Bo-ra, has gone on a babymoon while carrying their second child, whom she conceived naturally at 44. Her baby bump had become so prominent that it looked like she was full-term, drawing attention.

On the 20th, Kim Bo-ra posted several photos on social media along with the message, “When I was pregnant with Chan-yong, it was during COVID, so I couldn’t go anywhere. But now I’m getting to take a babymoon during my second pregnancy.”

The photos showed Kim Bo-ra enjoying a trip with her husband, Tim, and their first son, Chan-yong. The three of them posed for a cozy family photo against a blue sea and expressed their excitement about their second child with the caption, “Family of 3 soon to be 4.”

Kim Bo-ra showed off her more prominent baby bump in a sleeveless outfit that revealed her figure. Her happiness at awaiting her second child came through clearly as she smiled, holding her first son and wrapping an arm around her belly. Another photo showed her relaxing on a resort chair, lying back with a hand on her rounded belly. She added the caption, “Mom will relax with Seonmul-i,” expressing her affection for the baby’s nickname, Seonmul-i.

But even during the happy babymoon, an unexpected concern came up. Kim Bo-ra opened up about the changes to her body during pregnancy, saying, “I took a bath last night and looked in the mirror, and would you believe it... I’ve got some stretch marks on my butt. Thankfully, my belly is fine.” She added, “I don’t know if it’s the change in water or what, but my face has broken out,” and said that she confided in her husband after skin problems piled on.

Tim reportedly comforted his wife, saying, “Honey, I got you!! Don’t worry. It’s okay. I’m right here beside you.”

Kim Bo-ra thanked her husband for his sweet response, saying, “Thanks to my self-esteem guardian of a husband, who tells me I’m beautiful no matter what I look like, I can laugh today too, stretch-marked butt and all.”

Kim Bo-ra previously announced her second pregnancy last August, revealing that she had conceived naturally at 44 and receiving many congratulations. At the time, she shared that the baby’s nickname was “Seonmul” and expressed her joy.

Tim and Kim Bo-ra married in 2021 after dating for eight years, and welcomed their first son, Chan-yong, the following year.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.