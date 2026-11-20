[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Actor Oh Yeon-seo is continuing her relationship with her current agency, Story J Company, after signing a new contract. More than 20 years after debuting in a girl group and moving into acting, she will continue her acting career under the new contract alongside Kim Tae-hee, Seo In-guk and others at the same agency.

On the 20th, Story J Company officially announced, “We have renewed our contract with actor Oh Yeon-seo based on the strong trust we have built with her. As a dependable partner, we will continue to spare no effort in supporting her so she can shine in many different fields.”

With this, Oh Yeon-seo plans to step up her efforts on new projects, building on the trust she has developed with her agency.

Oh Yeon-seo first entered the entertainment industry in 2002 as a member of the three-member girl group LUV. At the time, she went by her birth name, Oh Haet-nim, and debuted as a singer alongside Jeon Hye-bin, but switched to acting after the group disbanded about eight months later.

She began her full-fledged acting career in 2003 with the KBS 2TV drama Sharp. She made her presence felt as Bang Mal-sook in My Husband Got a Family, which aired in 2012, and cemented her status as a leading actress through MBC’s Jang Bo-ri Is Here! She built her filmography with roles in a range of projects, including Mad for Each Other, Café Minamdang and The Player 2: Master of Swindlers.

She appeared as Jang Hee-won, a manager on the new product development team at Taehan Liquor, in Channel A’s drama I Have a Baby, which ended last February. The drama tells the story of a character who had been committed to staying unmarried but faces love and marriage after an unexpected pregnancy, with Oh sharing romantic chemistry with Choi Jin-hyuk.

She continues to pursue activities outside acting as well. After serving as an MC on KBS Joy’s Beauty Eureka, she has been connecting with fans through her personal YouTube channel, Oh Yeon-seo Oh Haet-nim.

Story J Company, with which Oh Yeon-seo has renewed her contract, is also home to numerous actors, including Kim Tae-hee, Seo In-guk, Lee Joon-hyuk, Kim Sung-cheol, Lee Si-eon and Huh Joon-ho.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.