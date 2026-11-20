[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Choi Dong-seok, embroiled in a mudslinging battle with his ex-wife Park Ji-yoon over the ruling in his lawsuit seeking damages from her acquaintance in connection with an alleged affair, revealed his bitter feelings in response to a comment expressing concern about the hurt their children may suffer.

On the 19th, Choi posted an eight-page statement on his account rebutting Park’s position. One netizen who saw it expressed concern in a comment: “What are the two of you doing? It’s not pleasant to see you going back and forth here, posting statements and rebuttals like a ping-pong match. The public isn’t interested in other people’s business. It would be nice if you posted useful information or book recommendations instead... What about the hurt this will cause your children?”

Choi left a brief reply: “I don’t want to do this either.” Of the various reactions from netizens to the mudslinging between the two, he responded only to the comment that mentioned the children.

Earlier that day, Park set out her position on the appellate court’s ruling in a lengthy statement. She claimed that A, the acquaintance at the center of the case, had a same-sex spouse in a de facto marriage, saying, “It obviously could not constitute an act of infidelity, and I treated and behaved toward that acquaintance just as I would toward a woman.”

She also denied allegations surrounding a 2022 trip to the United States. Park explained that she met A and A’s same-sex partner there while traveling with female acquaintances, and that it was not a trip she took alone with A.

Choi countered that Park was downplaying facts recognized by the court. He stressed that the panel had found that the conduct constituted marital infidelity, taking into account the trip taken without informing a spouse, the circumstances of staying in the same hotel room as A, and the two watching a movie together while wearing pajamas.

He also argued that the issue in the case was not A’s sexual orientation, but the trust and responsibility that must be upheld within a marriage, and that Park’s explanation distorted the intent of the panel’s ruling.

Earlier, on the 16th, the family appeals panel at the Jeju District Court overturned the first-instance ruling and found partly in favor of the plaintiff in the damages suit Choi had filed against Park’s acquaintance, A. The panel ordered A to pay Choi 30 million won in damages for emotional distress.

Park and Choi met in 2004 as members of KBS’s 30th announcer cohort and later became a couple. They married in 2009 and had a son and a daughter. They began divorce proceedings in October 2023 and are still pursuing a divorce suit, separate from the damages lawsuit related to an alleged affair.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.