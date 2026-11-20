[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Deux is making a comeback amid the mystery surrounding the death of late Kim Sung-jae, a former member of the group.

Deux will officially release its fourth studio album on the 21st, the day after the 31st anniversary of Kim Sung-jae’s death. The album is the group’s first full-length release in 31 years, following its third album, “Force Deux,” released in April 1995. It includes the previously released “Rise” and “Another Day,” the two title tracks “The Future” and “I Want You,” and a remix of “Rise” featuring French electronic music duo Braxe + Falcon. In particular, Lee Hyun Do, who oversaw production, uses voice AI technology to recreate Kim Sung-jae’s vocal tone and qualities, making the result deeply poignant.

Born in 1972, Kim Sung-jae debuted in 1991 as part of the second lineup of Hyun Jin Young and Wawa, and formed Deux with Lee Hyun Do in 1993. From its debut album’s title track “Turn Around and Look at Me,” Deux displayed a distinctive musical identity and made a major contribution to hip-hop taking root in South Korea’s popular music scene. The group disbanded after just two years, and Kim went solo, releasing “As I Told You” on November 19, 1995. The next day, he was found dead at the Seoul Swiss Grand Hotel, where he had been staying. He was 24.

Kim Sung-jae’s former girlfriend, identified only as Ms. A, was named as the leading suspect. She was sentenced to life in prison at the first trial, but the ruling was overturned on appeal and she was acquitted. The Supreme Court later upheld the acquittal.

The court acquitted her, saying that although Zoletil, a narcotic veterinary anesthetic containing tiletamine and zolazepam, had been detected in Kim Sung-jae’s body, it could not determine the time of death; other people besides Ms. A had been at the hotel; it could not be certain that someone else had administered the drug; and the drug could have been used as a substitute for narcotics.

However, the case surrounding Kim Sung-jae’s death remains a mystery, in part because the drug detected in his body was the same one Ms. A had bought two months earlier to euthanize a dog, and because as many as 28 needle marks were found—even though it would have been practically impossible for Kim, who was right-handed, to inject himself in his right arm.

SBS’s “Unanswered Questions” was set to cover Kim Sung-jae’s death in 2019, but the broadcast was called off after a request for an injunction filed by Ms. A’s side was granted. Kim’s younger brother, Kim Sung-wook, later said in anguish, “I want to know the truth. I have to find out what happened that day. The biggest reason is my mother. Her son suffered an injustice, but she has no power and is spending her years in despair. I want to ease my mother’s grief.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.