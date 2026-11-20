Photo source: Shin Min-a’s Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Actress Shin Min-a drew attention by posting the controversial fruit hat herself on social media.

Shin Min-a, who plays Empress Navier in Disney+’s original series “The Remarried Empress,” posted several behind-the-scenes photos on her Instagram on the 19th, along with the caption, “Yes, I’m an empress.”

The photos showed Shin Min-a wearing a white dress with striking ornate beadwork and a navy hat decorated with assorted artificial fruits, including apples and grapes.

The hat was a prop given to Navier by her older brother, Koshar (Ha Do-kwon), in episode 7 of “The Remarried Empress,” released on the 18th.

The gift reflected Koshar’s taste: he cared deeply for his younger sister but had little aesthetic sense. After the episode aired, viewers continued to criticize the clunky fruit decorations and sloppy finish. Some praised the comic prop for capturing Koshar’s inept aesthetic sense, while others panned it as shoddy and poorly executed, pointing to the way the artificial fruit was attached and the visible loose threads. However, Shin Min-a drew attention by naturally pulling off even the unusual prop with her signature smile and elegant presence.

Meanwhile, major international outlets including Forbes, Variety, Collider and Screen Rant praised Shin Min-a for convincingly portraying Empress Navier’s inner life and sense of agency. “The Remarried Empress” is set to release its final episodes, 9 and 10, on the 25th.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.