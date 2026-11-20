[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Director Jang Hang-jun shared a funny story from the past about hurling profanities at actor Sul Kyung-gu while extremely drunk.

Actors Lee Joon-hyuk and Jung Man-sik appeared on SBS’s ‘Master Jang Hang-jun,’ which aired on the 19th.

Asked about his next project that day, Jang Hang-jun said, “It’s about me, having become a master, writing a memoir through a film. It’s something I actually experienced,” and added, “The two people who helped me grow are writer Kim Eun-hee and this person. The hurt and anger I experienced because of this person made me the Jang Hang-jun I am today,” sharing an anecdote involving Sul Kyung-gu.

At a time when his follow-up projects kept falling through after his debut film, Jang Hang-jun came across an interesting screenplay and was preparing it when Sul Kyung-gu called him. Sul said, “I want to do that,” so Jang sent him the screenplay, but Sul later turned it down, saying, “It’s not interesting. I won’t do it.”

Jang Hang-jun said, “I drank and went to sleep. The next morning, I got a text from Sul Kyung-gu that read ‘[expletive],’” and added, “Director Jo told me that I called Sul while drunk, and when he didn’t answer, I left him a profane voice message,” drawing laughter.

Afterward, Jang Hang-jun tried to call Sul Kyung-gu on the spot. Sul said, “He said he’d bury me,” prompting laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.