[Sportschosun reporter Min-jung Cho] YouTuber Honorary Brit Baek Jin Kyung overcame infertility and welcomed a daughter in London, UK. After being classified as high-risk due to low amniotic fluid ahead of the birth, she drew attention by sharing a cheerful update: she was eating toast the day after her C-section.

Baek Jin Kyung personally announced the birth of her daughter on the 19th through her social media and YouTube channel.

She said, “Friends, Cheese (the baby’s prenatal nickname) made it into the world safe and sound, and I’m having toast for breakfast the day after my C-section,” adding, “Thank you so much for cheering me on.”

The photos shared alongside the announcement showed Baek Jin Kyung lying in a hospital bed with her newborn daughter in her arms. Wearing glasses and a comfortable outfit, she looked at the camera with toast in her mouth, keeping her characteristic cheerfulness even right after giving birth.

Previously, on the 15th, Baek Jin Kyung shared a video on her YouTube channel titled “I’m Going to Have the Baby and Come Back, Friends,” describing her situation ahead of the birth.

At the time, she was 34 weeks pregnant. She said, “My amniotic fluid is very low,” explaining that the measurement was 4.9 cm in the initial test and only 6.7 cm on the retest, leading to her being classified as high-risk. She said medical staff had recommended a C-section. Baek Jin Kyung also expressed concern, saying that C-sections are not recommended lightly in the UK. She explained that the surgery date would be decided between November 18 and 25 after checking the fetus’s condition.

She also opened up about her fear of giving birth. “Since this is my first time giving birth, there are a lot of things I’m scared of,” she said, admitting that pregnancy and childbirth had been a more difficult process than she had imagined.

She also expressed her gratitude, saying that her husband, Rohan Ned, had accompanied her to every hospital appointment without missing a single one.

Baek Jin Kyung married UK-born actor Rohan Ned in 2023. After overcoming infertility, she announced her pregnancy last June and received many congratulations.

She headed to the UK last September to prepare for the birth and welcomed her first daughter in London, enjoying the happiness of becoming a mother three years into her marriage.

Fans congratulated her on the birth, leaving comments such as, “Cheese, welcome to the world,” “Wishing you a life full of blessings,” and “You should make sure to eat some seaweed soup.”

Baek Jin Kyung gained popularity by introducing life in the UK and local culture through her YouTube channel, Honorary Brit world. She also appeared on TV programs, including MBC’s Omniscient Interfering View, and signed an exclusive contract in August with Media Lab Seesaw, led by Song Eun-i.

Reporter Min-jung Cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.