[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong’s mother, Ms. Yuk, tearfully pleaded for leniency.

The first hearing in the appeal of Ms. Yuk, who was indicted and detained on fraud charges, was held on the 19th before Criminal Appeals Division 1-2 of the Seoul Eastern District Court.

At the hearing, Ms. Yuk admitted all the facts alleged in the indictment but wept as she said, “I did wrong.”

Ms. Yuk’s lawyer pleaded for leniency, saying, “The defendant admits to the crime and is deeply remorseful. It has been a long time since the defendant was in contact with her family, and she is not in a position to receive help. The defendant earned a living by working as a housekeeper, but poor health forced her to quit, leading her to commit the offense.”

However, prosecutors sought a sentence of 18 months in prison.

Ms. Yuk was indicted and detained on suspicion of defrauding an acquaintance of a total of 31 million won on three occasions between September 2024 and August 2025 after urging them to invest while mentioning her estranged daughter, Jang Yoon-jeong. She reportedly gained the acquaintance’s trust by showing fabricated messages and other materials that made it appear she had reconciled with Jang, with whom she had lost contact long ago. Ms. Yuk was also detained on fraud charges in 2018 after borrowing around 400 million won from an acquaintance and failing to repay it.

In response, Jang Yoon-jeong’s side distanced itself from the matter, saying, “There has been no contact at all since ties were severed a long time ago.”

The first-trial court sentenced Ms. Yuk to 10 months in prison, saying, “The offense is serious; she has previously received a prison sentence and was also recently issued a summary order for fraud.” Both Ms. Yuk’s side and the prosecution appealed.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.