[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Heartwarming stories of good deeds keep coming in a relay, from Jeon Hyun-moo to Kim Sook, Park Mi-hee and even Red Velvet's Wendy.

The cast's endless good deeds will be revealed on KBS 2TV's Boss in the Mirror, airing on Sunday the 22nd and directed by Choi Seung-hee, warming the studio.

Everyone is astonished to learn that MC Jeon Hyun-moo donated a generous 8.15 million won for a housing-improvement project for the descendants of 815 independence patriots to mark his birthday. Jeon says, "I wanted to do something meaningful for my birthday, so I made the donation to coincide with it," sharing his distinctive conviction. It is also unexpectedly revealed that MC Kim Sook joined the same donation, drawing admiration.

The heartwarming stories about Jeon Hyun-moo don't stop there. He made headlines in the past by arranging for Sunmu, a puppy rescued from a breeding facility, to be adopted into his family home. He confesses, "I also volunteer with abandoned dogs every birthday." Kim Sook gives him a thumbs-up, saying, "Hyun-moo is really busy, but it's amazing that he makes time for it even so."

The studio buzzes when another generous good deed is revealed, this time from 'kimchi master' Park Mi-hee. Everyone is left open-mouthed to learn that Boss Park Mi-hee, whose life turned around after working as a housekeeper at the home of the late Chairman Kim Woo-choong and going on to achieve a sales record of around 50 billion won, is the first female member in Paju of the Honor Society, a group for high-value donors who have given at least 100 million won. It is also revealed that Red Velvet's Wendy, appearing as a special MC, is an Honor Society member, further showing just how exceptional the giving on Boss in the Mirror is said to be.

As the heartwarming stories keep pouring in, Wendy repeatedly exclaims, "Wow, you're all so amazing!" Kim Sook also says with a smile, "There are so many kind-hearted people here." The relay of good deeds by the Bosses and MCs on Boss in the Mirror, who it turns out are also genuinely committed to giving, can be seen in the show's full broadcast.

KBS 2TV's Boss in the Mirror airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.