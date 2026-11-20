[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] A story behind the wedding makeup actor Shin Ae-ra wore when she married Cha In-pyo 31 years ago has come to light. She reportedly made headlines after choosing a natural look, like a magazine pictorial, instead of the glamorous bridal makeup that was popular at the time.

On the 19th, first-generation makeup artist Lee Kyung-min appeared on the YouTube channel ‘@hellochoihwajung’ and reminisced about her past experiences with top stars.

That day, Choi Hwa-jung visited the home of Lee Kyung-min, who lives in the same apartment building, and brought up Shin Ae-ra’s wedding makeup as they talked. Recalling Shin Ae-ra’s appearance at the time, Choi exclaimed, “She was so beautiful even then.” Lee Kyung-min replied, “Back then, Miss Korea-style makeup was very popular,” adding, “I did her makeup as I would for a magazine shoot, and it caused a sensation.”

In 1995, when Shin Ae-ra married Cha In-pyo, bridal makeup emphasizing bold, vivid colors was in fashion. But Lee Kyung-min chose a natural look that brought out Shin Ae-ra’s natural features and individuality.

The wedding makeup, which used pale orange lipstick instead of the deep colors that had been standard, drew attention as a new style of bridal makeup at the time.

The unexpected response even changed Lee Kyung-min’s life. She recalled, “Calls started coming in to my five-pyeong makeup salon across from Galleria Department Store,” and said her name began to become widely known after Shin Ae-ra’s wedding.

The long-standing relationship between the two also drew attention. Lee Kyung-min said she had closely followed their relationship since the days when Shin Ae-ra and Cha In-pyo were filming the drama ‘Love in Your Arms.’

Lee Kyung-min recalled being greatly surprised when she first heard from Shin Ae-ra that she had decided to date Cha In-pyo, saying, “I thought my eyes were going to pop out.”

Lee Kyung-min said it had been hard to keep the couple’s relationship a secret, joking, “I said ‘The king has donkey ears’ a million times.”

Shin Ae-ra and Cha In-pyo first met while filming the 1994 MBC drama ‘Love in Your Arms’ and married the following year, in 1995. They are now in their 31st year of marriage.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.