[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Comedian Park Sung-kwang is temporarily suspending his live commerce activities, which he has continued for six years.

On the 19th, Park Sung-kwang announced through his personal channel on Grip, a live commerce platform, that he would be taking a break.

In a notice, he said, "The Grip Park Sung-kwang channel, which has been with you for the past six years, will be taking a break for the time being," and added, "I sincerely thank everyone who has tuned in to the broadcasts and given us their generous interest and support."

He also expressed his gratitude to the fans who had supported him for a long time. Park Sung-kwang said, "The past six years of laughing and communicating with all of you were an incredibly precious and happy time for me, too," adding, "Although I’m taking a short break, I hope to greet you again looking my best."

Finally, he wrapped up the post with a greeting: "I hope you are all healthy and happy. Thank you sincerely for everything over the years."

Park Sung-kwang married Lee Sol-i in 2020 and previously appeared on SBS’s 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny,' where they shared their daily life as a couple.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.