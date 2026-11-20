[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Han Chae-ah, daughter-in-law of former national soccer player and coach Cha Bum-kun, took on her first-ever kimjang at her in-laws’ home in her ninth year of marriage.

On the 19th, Han Chae-ah posted photos on her social media, saying, “My first kimjang ever.”

The photos showed a huge amount of salted napa cabbage and cabbage filling laid out, catching the eye. Having married in 2018, Han Chae-ah was doing kimjang at her in-laws’ home for the first time. She seemed surprised by the scale, which was larger than she had expected, and added exclamation marks to express her amazement.

Han Chae-ah later recalled a conversation with an acquaintance: “Kimjang all of a sudden? I was so surprised. Was it because I talked about kimjang at the yoga studio? I thought I was dreaming.” Her recollection of how surprised she had been by the sudden turn of events brought laughter.

After the strenuous kimjang, Han Chae-ah headed to the express bus terminal and looked around at Christmas trees and other things, showing off her impressive stamina as she packed her day with activities.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.