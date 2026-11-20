Image source: tvN

Image source: tvN

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Pineapple pizza and even iced Americanos.

“Napoli Matfia” Kwon Seong-jun amused viewers by introducing his Italian friends to foods considered taboo.

The fourth episode of tvN’s “Undercover Chef: A Friend Who Came from Afar,” which aired on the 19th, showed Kwon Seong-jun setting out with friends from Naples to explore Korea’s MZ-style appeal. After treating them to a special meal at a Korean fine-dining restaurant with two Michelin stars, he introduced them to some unusual foods along the Han River this time.

Kwon introduced his friends from Naples to iced Americanos and pineapple pizza in turn. They took a sip of the iced Americano and rejected it, while some even ordered espresso as well.

Pineapple pizza is a food that stirs debate over the authenticity of pizza among Italians, so the friends had strong reactions. The friends from Naples showed their aversion when faced with pineapple pizza, and even Paolo, who has long shown a fondness for Korean food, looked uncomfortable, drawing laughs. In the studio, Kwon joked, “For Italians, it would be like iced kimchi stew.”

The friends from Naples also visited Sam Kim’s restaurant, where they tried a special dish and expressed their gratitude.

Meanwhile, Jeong Ji-seon’s friends from Chengdu took on Korea’s spicy food. They seemed confident as they sampled ssam with Cheongyang chili peppers, but their surprise at the heat being stronger than expected added to the fun.

Later, the friends from Chengdu visited N Seoul Tower, enjoying their trip to Korea as they rode a cable car and took in views of Seoul.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.