[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jung] Cha Hyun-seung, who first rose to prominence as singer Sunmi's backup dancer, shared an update after taking part in a marathon less than a year after being declared cured of leukemia. He drew attention as he ran again, after a time when he could not even do strenuous exercise.

On the 18th, Cha Hyun-seung posted several photos of himself at a marathon on social media, along with the caption, “Things were okay up to this point... 400...”

In the photos, Cha Hyun-seung is running on the road alongside other participants, wearing a black cap, sports sunglasses and shorts. His toned thigh muscles and solid build in particular showed how much healthier he had become.

His marathon challenge is especially notable because he was still enduring a difficult battle with leukemia as recently as last year.

Cha Hyun-seung was suddenly diagnosed with leukemia in June last year and began chemotherapy. He went through a difficult time, shaving his head because of hair loss and being admitted to a sterile room during treatment. In September that year, he publicly shared that he was battling the disease and received a great deal of support. After undergoing treatment for about six months, he shared the happy news that he had been declared cured on December 22 last year. At the time, Cha said, “The battle with the disease that seemed like it would never end has finally come to a close,” adding, “It feels like I got a Christmas present.”

Even after being declared cured, returning to everyday life was not easy. In January, he also spoke about his body as it recovered in a YouTube video, saying, “Honestly, I can't do anything right now. I shouldn't even run or work out hard.”

After that, Cha Hyun-seung announced his full-fledged return last July by taking the stage with Sunmi at 'Waterbomb Seoul 2026.' He showed that he was still in fine form, even performing a move in which he lifted Sunmi high into the air, after working alongside her for many years.

Now he has shared that he is keeping up with exercise by taking part in a marathon as well. Seeing him run again, after leukemia forced him to leave the stage, carried even greater significance.

Meanwhile, Cha Hyun-seung first became known as a backup dancer in Sunmi's performance of '24 Hours.' He later appeared in Netflix's 'Single's Inferno' Season 1 and 'Physical: 100,' as well as Mnet's 'Be Mbitious,' and also expanded into acting.

Reporter Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.