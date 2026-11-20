[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Lee Yo-won, a “mom of three,” shares a bittersweet account of the realities of parenting.

On Saturday the 21st at 10:40 p.m., an eventful day unfolds on KBS2’s “Mr. House Husband Season 2” (directed by Kim Tae Joon; hereafter “Mr. House Husband”), as Park Hyun-ho and Eun Ga-eun set out on their first “fall foliage outing” with Eun Ga-eun’s mother, who has come up from Gimhae for the first time in a while, and Park Hyun-ho’s mother, who helps care for their daughter, Seowon. Together, they make special memories.

That day, Eun Ga-eun’s mother comes up from Gimhae at dawn to see her granddaughter, Seowon. Delighted to see her after a long time, she tries to hold her, but Seowon is shy around her and starts fussing. When Seowon even bursts into tears in her arms, Eun Ga-eun’s mother is flustered and repeatedly apologizes, saying, “If we lived closer, I’d come to see Seowon often. I’m sorry I can’t.”

The five family members, together for the first time in a while, then head out on their first “fall foliage outing.” As they enjoy a walk after arriving at Seoul Children’s Grand Park, Park Hyun-ho suggests, hoping to cheer up his mother-in-law, “Would you like to push the stroller for a bit?” But Eun Ga-eun takes it from her mother, saying, “The stroller is heavy, so your wrist will hurt.” Eun Ga-eun explains why she wouldn’t let her mother push the stroller, which weighs about 30 kg with Seowon in it: “My mom had a cyst in her wrist and kept having procedures to drain it with a needle.” But Eun Ga-eun’s mother again offers to hold Seowon, and Eun Ga-eun keeps taking her back, saying, “No, she’s too heavy.” As this tug-of-war keeps repeating, the hurt mother even turns down her daughter’s suggestion that the whole family take a commemorative photo.

Even so, Eun Ga-eun tells her husband that she also feels anxious Seowon might get hurt if her mother were to slip while holding her, and holds Seowon herself. As if she has seen through her daughter’s true feelings, her mother asks, “You’re not so much worried about my wrist as afraid I might drop Seowon, aren’t you?” A chilly atmosphere settles between mother and daughter, and the prospect of a “second mother-daughter showdown,” following the one at last Chuseok, makes Park Hyun-ho anxious. Park Hyun-ho’s mother also watches the mood between Eun Ga-eun and her mother before stepping away. Park Hyun-ho eventually says, “This can’t go on. I’ll have to do something,” and considers a “drastic measure.” Attention is focused on whether the now-fraught outing with both sides of the family can end without incident.

Meanwhile, MC Lee Yo-won watches the family gathering of Park Hyun-ho and Eun Ga-eun and smiles warmly, saying, “With a baby around like that, the house never stops ringing with laughter.” Eun Ji-won agrees: “If there weren’t any children, would the family even have a reason to get together like that?” Lee Yo-won nods and shares a bittersweet story about the realities of parenting: “My house isn’t like that anymore. Now that my kids are in elementary school, their displays of affection have become a ‘paid service.’”

The first fall foliage outing with Park Hyun-ho and Eun Ga-eun, their daughter Seowon, and the mothers from both sides of the family—and the full story behind the looming “second mother-daughter showdown”—will be featured in episode 483 of KBS2’s “Mr. House Husband,” airing Saturday the 21st at 10:40 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.