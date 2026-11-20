[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Lee Joo-yeon, formerly of After School, will reveal that she dated while her manager kept a close watch on her during her idol days.

Episode 21 of ‘Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4,’ airing tonight (the 20th) at 9:10 p.m. on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Channel S, will feature a food trip where Jeon Hyun-moo and Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin), along with After School's Lee Joo-yeon and Raina, savor three seasonal specialties in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province: Konosirus punctatus, male blue crabs and jumbo shrimp.

The four first choose fresh ingredients themselves at Daecheon Port's fish market, then move to a seafood restaurant with an ocean view. Admiring the sweeping scenery, Kwaktube remarks, “A place like this would be great for couples,” then casually probes Jeon Hyun-moo: “You know all about that, don't you?” Jeon coolly opens up about his past dating life: “I used to know my way around. I'd secretly book a good restaurant without my girlfriend knowing, look at the night sea and say the boats had stopped running...”

Then a seasonal feast is served, including steamed wild-caught jumbo shrimp, Konosirus punctatus sashimi and grilled Konosirus punctatus, and a lively eating session gets underway. Lee Joo-yeon even sucks the heads of the jumbo shrimp clean, showing off her unpretentious side. Jeon Hyun-moo laughs and says, “Joo-yeon has a real middle-aged guy's palate.”

At one point, Jeon Hyun-moo bluntly asks, “I heard all the After School members were hit on by male idols?” Lee Joo-yeon immediately confirms, “I was the one who said that,” then adds, “Back then, my manager even followed me to the bathroom. But those who want to date always find a way.” Raina then exclaims, “You were one of them, unnie!”—revealing that Lee Joo-yeon managed to date despite the manager's ironclad watch and sending the set into an uproar.

Lee Joo-yeon says, “I want to get married now,” and shares how much her views on marriage have changed, along with her thoughts on having children and a detailed description of her ideal type, leaving everyone eager to hear more.

What were Lee Joo-yeon's dating stories from back then, and how have her views on marriage changed? Viewers can find out in episode 21 of ‘Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4,’ airing tonight (the 20th) at 9:10 p.m., which features a fresh ‘Boryeong seasonal food trip’ with Jeon Hyun-moo and Kwaktube, and Lee Joo-yeon and Raina.

Meanwhile, Lee Joo-yeon debuted as a member of After School in 2009, but left the group in 2014 and turned to acting. She has been caught up in dating rumors with G-Dragon of BigBang several times in the past. When speculation that the two had reunited surfaced last year and a fifth dating rumor emerged, G-Dragon's agency stated officially, “The dating rumors involving G-Dragon and Lee Joo-yeon are not true.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.