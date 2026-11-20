[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Seo In-young drew attention with a surprising confession that she had not received a proposal this time either, as she prepares to remarry.

Yang Sang-guk appeared as a one-day guest student on the eighth episode of Seo In-young's Trend Kkondae, a Tcast E Channel variety show that aired on the 19th. The episode was directed by Lee Ji-seon and produced by Studio Brave.

Yang Sang-guk was introduced as a luxury sports enthusiast who had spent 30 million won watching European soccer matches in person and drove a sports car to the tennis courts at a luxury apartment complex in Gangnam, as well as a “comedian-racer,” a combination of comedian and racer. Yang said the introduction had been greatly exaggerated, adding, “My life is almost like a fake.” He explained, “I really did spend 30 million won watching soccer in person. I spent my entire fortune at the time,” and said he also pays to use the tennis courts at the luxury apartment complex. He also revealed that he has been an active racing driver for 10 years and won the first season of a semi-pro league, earning congratulations.

The special bond between Seo In-young and Yang Sang-guk was also revealed. They met on the 2016 show Real Men and developed a strong camaraderie. Recalling her close relationship with Yang, Seo said, “People grow close when times are hard.”

The main lesson introduced unusual activities that have become popular among younger generations. First up was the trend of “good-luck hikes,” in which people head to the mountains to attract positive energy. The show highlighted everything from people waiting an hour just to take a proof photo at the summit of Gwanaksan's Yeonjudae while making a wish to the K-hiking craze that has captivated even foreign visitors. When the show noted that the entry fee for climbing Everest reaches about 21 million won per person during peak season, alongside the global spread of hiking, Yang was dumbfounded, saying, “Everest is too much. Who would climb it?”

A fitness race combining running with high-intensity exercise was also introduced. When it was reported that SHINee's Minho had won a competition in Taiwan, Yang said enviously, “Minho is handsome and fit, too. How are people like us supposed to live?” One particularly shocking example was a world-record holder who won despite suffering fecal incontinence during a competition. The report also said that after a controversy erupted over hygiene, the athlete voluntarily relinquished the winning record and apologized.

A “leg-splitting academy” for improving flexibility was also featured. Seo recalled, “When I was a trainee, they forced my legs apart, and all the blood vessels in my thighs burst.” The three then tested their flexibility. Mimi Minu scored -2 cm and Yang Sang-guk scored -5 cm, while Seo—contrary to her own claim that she was inflexible—astonished everyone by recording a whopping 25 cm and taking first place by a wide margin.

The global sauna craze was also explored. Seo recalled booking a room at a sauna in the past, inviting friends over and having fun all night. “We had a glass of sikhye and caught up while taking care of all the scrubbing we’d been putting off,” she said. She also amused everyone by saying that when she meets someone at a sauna who recognizes her, “I find myself worrying about my figure without even realizing it,” and that she even thinks about her S-curve while applying body lotion.

The trend of “multi-runners,” who combine running with various activities, was also introduced. Unusual running cultures have emerged, from “I Am Solo Run,” which combines running with blind dates, to “Suyuk Run,” where participants enjoy boiled pork and makgeolli, and “Butter Run,” where they make butter while running. Seo responded, “In the end, it’s all about blind dates,” while Yang joked, “Let’s stop filming and go on blind dates ourselves.”

Mimi Minu introduced BEATEMPO KOREA 2026 X F45 (BEATEMPO KOREA), a comprehensive sports festival where people can enjoy running, yoga, meditation, performances and more all in one indoor venue, even in cold weather. Taking place over the Christmas holiday, the event drew interest because it offers a chance to experience a range of sports and cultural content, rather than simply competing to set running times. Seo lit up and said, “What? Where is it? This is my style,” while Yang also showed keen interest, saying, “I have to go.” Seo added to the laughter by recommending that Yang, who does not have a girlfriend, attend: “Couples can go together, and if you’re single, you can meet someone there.”

Other offbeat activities from around the world included marathons through safaris inhabited by wild animals, races up and down the steep steps of the Great Wall, “hobby horsing” with stick-horse toys and office-chair races. When the story was shared of a participant who proposed to their partner after winning a wife-carrying race, Seo surprised everyone by confessing, “I didn’t get a proposal this time either.” Yang, who had only just learned that Seo was getting married again, responded in surprise, “You’re getting married? When?”

The exceptional passion of sports fans was also highlighted. The examples ranged from a fan who had a soccer team’s jersey tattooed across their entire upper body to a tennis spectator who snatched a child’s hat. When the conversation turned to fans, Yang said that young fans have recently been recognizing him as “Yoye Uncle.” Seo also amused everyone by saying that young fans call her “Reformed Seo In-young” and think she is a YouTuber. Wrapping up the show, Yang said, “The filming itself was an activity. I also found out about Seo In-young’s marriage,” sharing how much he had enjoyed the shoot.

Seo In-young's Trend Kkondae airs every Thursday at 9 p.m. on E Channel and is also available on OTT platforms including Wavve, WATCHA and U+tv Mobile.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.