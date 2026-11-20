[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Oksun, a contestant on season 31 of 'I'm Solo,' publicly called out a troll who criticized her as a 'product-pushing influencer' and expressed her anger. She responded directly after people raised suspicions that her free giveaway was a setup for a group buy.

On the 20th, Oksun posted a screenshot of comments exchanged with other social media users on her account.

In the screenshot, one user left a sarcastic comment about Oksun's giveaway: "So it turns out this was all about becoming a product-pushing influencer."

Oksun responded briefly and sharply: "Dyslexia!!!" Another user also defended Oksun, saying the commenter was meddling too much in someone else's business.

But the troll didn't stop there. They continued to cast suspicion, adding the comment, "Let's wait and see how this 'buildup' for becoming a product-pushing influencer plays out."

Oksun didn't hold back, posting a lengthy rebuttal. "But if I start a business doing group buys later, what does that have to do with you? Is doing a group buy a crime? And did I drive drunk? Did I use AI to commit fraud to get into college or land a job? Did I actually bully anyone at school? You're far too interested in my business. Move along before I block you," Oksun said, expressing her displeasure and issuing a stern warning.

Oksun had previously clarified on social media on the 18th that she wasn't preparing a group buy involving products she had recommended. At the time, Oksun explained that the free giveaway was a gesture of thanks to followers who had supported her after she recently resumed posting on social media, saying, "This isn't a buildup to a group buy. I don't even have the capacity to do one right now."

Even after posting her exchange with the troll, Oksun thanked her fans, saying, "Thank you so much for taking part in the giveaway! Let's have a great Friday!"

Oksun came to public attention as a contestant on season 31 of 'I'm Solo,' which airs on ENA and SBS Plus. During the show, she became embroiled in allegations of ostracism among cast members, and she later spoke about being targeted by malicious comments after the show ended. Last month, she said she was taking legal action over the spread of false information and other matters.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.