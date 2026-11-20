[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Former baseball player Jae-gyun Hwang was showing off his dancing skills when he was even caught on camera by a local Japanese TV station.

The 10th episode of MBN’s real-life road-trip show This Is Hyun-mu Road, airing at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday the 22nd, follows four people as they immerse themselves in the local festivals and cuisine of Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan.

That day, the four join the crowds on the streets of Kurashiki to enjoy a dazzling parade and a large-scale procession. As the festivities hit their stride, they stop to order drinks on the street. Lee Joon, Kang Mi-na and Jae-gyun Hwang choose beer, while Jun Hyun-moo, who knows little about alcohol, orders strawberry milk all by himself, bringing laughs. A local shop employee recognizes Kang Mi-na and greets her warmly, saying, “You’re a famous actor, a star in Korea, aren’t you?” A local passerby also calls out, “So cute,” giving a sense of Kang Mi-na’s popularity there.

Later, as Jae-gyun Hwang watches the announcement of the parade’s grand prize, he offers some bittersweet (?) consolation to children who are crying because they didn’t win. He makes fun of himself, saying, “It’s okay. I didn’t win one every year (when I played baseball),” and gets everyone laughing. Then, when the festival’s highlight—a group dance session—gets underway, the four take spots right in front of the stage and become completely swept up in the dancing. Especially impressed by Hwang’s distinctive moves, Jun Hyun-moo gives him a thumbs-up, saying, “Jae-gyun did a lot of idol dance challenges after retiring from baseball, too.” Their exuberant dancing is even captured by local TV cameras.

After the festival, Jun Hyun-moo heads to a local restaurant, saying, “I’ve made a reservation for a kaiseki meal.” At the restaurant, Lee Joon orders beer, while Kang Mi-na shyly asks, “Do you happen to have sake by the glass?”—revealing her love of a drink. The four then happily enjoy an 11-course meal. There, Jae-gyun Hwang mentions his special bond with Jun Hyun-moo, saying, “We’re close enough to visit each other’s homes.” Jun Hyun-moo confirms their friendship, adding warmth to the gathering: “I can count the people I meet outside on one hand, and Jae-gyun Hwang is one of them.”

Viewers can catch the four’s tour of a small Japanese city, where they make the most of everything from a local festival to a kaiseki meal, in episode 10 of MBN’s This Is Hyun-mu Road, airing at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday the 22nd.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.