[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Model and influencer Aori enjoyed a sweet date in Paris, France, with her Korean medicine doctor boyfriend.

On the 20th, Aori shared photos on social media of herself enjoying a trip to Paris, France, with her boyfriend, Kim Hyung-bae.

In the photos, Aori showed off her stylish fashion sense, pairing a camel-colored long coat with a luxurious mini bag. Her boyfriend, Kim Hyung-bae, also drew attention in a coat, with his tall stature and warm, handsome appearance.

The couple's affectionate displays of physical affection particularly stood out. As they walked together through the streets of Paris, Kim Hyung-bae put an arm around Aori's shoulders and, in the cold weather, pulled her close inside his coat to show his affection. Aori nestled in the arms of the broad-built Kim Hyung-bae made for a heartwarming sight.

Along with the photos, Aori explained, “It was so cold that we went around like this. Honestly, I can't bear to look.” She added, “Some comments ask who takes the photos, but this was half business trip, half vacation, and I brought a staff member along. We got all the outfit photos done in the morning, and the afternoon was free time.”

Meanwhile, Aori married race car driver and businessman Seo Joo-won in 2018, but they divorced in 2022. She has been publicly dating her Korean medicine doctor boyfriend, Kim Hyung-bae, since August. Kim, a Korean medicine doctor who graduated from Dongguk University's College of Korean Medicine, is carrying on his family's clinic, a business that has been passed down for two generations.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.