[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] News that actor Kang Ji-hwan has reinvented himself as a TikToker and is now doing livestreams has renewed attention to the details of the sex-crime case from seven years ago that led him to leave the entertainment industry in an instant.

Kang Ji-hwan’s fall dates back to July 2019. At the time, after drinking at his home with two female outsourced staff members from the TV Chosun drama “Joseon Survival,” he was urgently arrested on suspicion of entering the room where they were sleeping, raping one and sexually assaulting the other (charges of quasi-rape and quasi-indecent assault). He was later sent to trial on those charges.

At the beginning of the case, Kang denied the allegations, saying, “I was drunk and don’t remember anything at all,” but after being detained by police, he admitted to all the offenses and bowed his head. In the aftermath, he immediately left “Joseon Survival,” the drama in which he had starred, and his exclusive contract with his agency was also terminated, effectively driving him out of the entertainment industry.

The court’s judgment was also severe. Following the first trial and the appeal, the Supreme Court finalized Kang’s sentence in November 2020: two years and six months in prison, suspended for three years. He was also ordered to perform 120 hours of community service, attend 40 hours of sexual violence treatment classes, and refrain for three years from working at institutions related to children and adolescents or at welfare facilities for people with disabilities.

A civil lawsuit involving astronomical sums followed. The drama’s production company sued, seeking damages for the production halt and the hiring of a replacement actor after Kang’s departure. The court ruled that Kang and his former agency must jointly pay the production company a total of around 5.3 billion won.

Kang Ji-hwan once gained popularity through his work in numerous productions. But after being found guilty in connection with a 2019 sex-crime case, his acting career effectively came to a halt. As news of his life now, reported after a long silence, draws attention, the past case and the legal responsibility that followed are once again attracting public interest.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.