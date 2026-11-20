[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Kim Jong-kook has become a devoted husband who is willing to set aside even his frugal principles in front of his wife after marriage. He admitted, to everyone's amusement, that his wife unexpectedly asked him a question about how much water was being used.

On today's (the 20th) episode of SBS's Friday variety show My Grumpy Secretary, Kim Jong-kook appears as the “my star.” Once one of entertainment's best-known bachelors, he has become a devoted husband with marriage. The show will reveal the bittersweet experience of its unmarried secretaries, tasked with looking after the blissful newlywed Kim Jong-kook for a day.

Kim Jong-kook, who has long been known for his exceptional frugality—never turning on the air conditioner even in midsummer—says he has become endlessly generous in front of his wife. In particular, he is said to make the surprising remark, “If it's my wife, I have to pretend not to notice even if she leaves the refrigerator door open.” Kim, who normally can't stand even minor waste, has drawn attention by revealing that he sets aside even the frugal principles he used to stick to when he's with his wife.

Kim Jong-kook also actively urges Kim Kwang-kyu, who admitted that news of his marriage came as a great shock, to “Get married, no matter what.” Kim, who unleashes a barrage of nagging on the My Grumpy Secretary crew accompanying him that day, is said to be endlessly lenient with his wife, saying, “How could I be stubborn with her?”—a contrast that brings laughter.

Kim Jong-kook also shares some down-to-earth anecdotes from married life. Although he has often emphasized that he never pinches pennies when it comes to his wife, he says she surprised him with an unexpected question. He draws attention by recounting how his wife, while doing the dishes, asked, “Did I use too much water?” The story leaves viewers wondering what happened to make even the wife of one of entertainment's most famous penny-pinchers start worrying about water use.

Kim Jong-kook's surprising wish for a child is also revealed. He says he doesn't want a child who looks like him, expressing the unexpected wish that “the child absolutely has to take after my wife.” Meanwhile, as stories about his sweet newlywed life continue, even Lee Seo-jin, who had named him one of the entertainment industry's most loyal men, reportedly ends up voicing his displeasure: “Don't you have any soju?” Viewers are eager to find out what prompted Lee, who had expressed such exceptional trust in Kim Jong-kook, to air his grievances.

Kim Jong-kook is a “testosterone-type man” who lays into the My Grumpy Secretary crew with stern nagging, but becomes an “estrogen-type man,” endlessly gentle in front of his wife. His surprising transformation into a devoted husband can be seen on SBS's My Grumpy Secretary, airing tonight (the 20th) at 11:10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.