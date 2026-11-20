Photo source: Harisu’s Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Harisu drew attention with a youthful appearance that made it hard to guess her age and a distinctive style.

On the 19th, Harisu posted several photos and videos on Instagram, along with news that she had received the Brand Grand Prize at the “2026 Creative Beauty Art Challenge.” The awards ceremony was held on the 18th at The Riverside Hotel in Seoul.

In the photos, Harisu struck a confident pose in a pink mini dress with a subtle sheen. Her long silver hair, glamorous makeup, and clear skin came together to create a look that was both distinctive and sophisticated.

Her slim waist and long, slender legs especially stood out, prompting reactions that it was hard to believe she was 51, having been born in 1975.

On MBN’s “Dongchimi,” which aired on the 14th, Harisu opened up about the process leading up to her decision to undergo sex reassignment surgery in 1995.

She said she had a deep conflict with her father, unlike her mother, who had known about her gender identity since she was young. She also said she felt deeply sorry that her mother was insulted when Harisu was taken to the police station for dressing as a woman. Her father did not know about the surgery at the time, while her mother and one of her older sisters signed the consent form. She said financial pressures led her to return to work just three weeks after the surgery.

After making a name for herself with a cosmetics commercial in 2001, Harisu is marking her 25th debut anniversary this year and sharing updates on her activities through broadcasts and social media.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.