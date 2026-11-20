[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Solbi, who is set to marry next April, will reveal the story behind her first kiss with her future husband, Lee Kyu-han.

On Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s My Little Old Boy, which airs on the 22nd, Solbi, who made headlines by announcing her marriage to actor Lee Kyu-han, will candidly share the behind-the-scenes story of their relationship, from dating to deciding to marry.

Solbi appeared on a recent studio recording of SBS’s My Little Old Boy and opened up about her sweet love story with Lee Kyu-han. The two met on a dating show last year but did not become a couple at the time, making their marriage announcement all the more newsworthy. On the show, Solbi spoke candidly about how she felt when Lee did not choose her in the final selection, and also shared how his persistent displays of affection later won her over, drawing interest.

Solbi also revealed the notably devoted side of Lee Kyu-han, who is known for being neat, setting the studio abuzz. When Lee visits Solbi’s home, he takes care of everything for her, from cleaning and laundry to the dishes. She said that when she offered to do the dishes, he stopped her with the romantic words, “Use your precious hands only when you’re painting,” showing off their affection.

Solbi also surprised everyone by revealing that Lee Kyu-han, whose fastidiousness can go a little too far, even did “this” during their first kiss. The revelation has everyone wondering what Lee did before their first kiss.

Solbi also shared the story of introducing Lee Kyu-han to her mother before they had officially started dating. At the time, Solbi’s mother reportedly could not hide her flustered reaction when her daughter suddenly introduced her to the man she was seeing. But an unexpected remark from Lee immediately won over both Solbi and her mother, prompting interest in what decisive words he said to the two women.

Solbi and Lee Kyu-han’s sweet love story will be featured on SBS’s My Little Old Boy, airing at 9 p.m. on Sunday the 22nd.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.