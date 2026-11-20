[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Global pop star Bruno Mars (born Peter Gene Hernandez, 41) has lost his father. Rosé of BLACKPINK also shared in the grief, posting a message of condolence.

On the 19th (local time), Bruno Mars recalled the last moments he shared with his father in a post on his personal account, writing, “Last week, I was able to hug my father one last time.”

He went on to describe how much his father influenced his musical development, saying, “I've always said this whenever I talk about my father, but he is the person who taught me everything. Especially when it comes to music.”

He also spoke of how his father lovingly raised him and his siblings, saying, “My father raised all of us: my four beautiful sisters, my brother, and me.”

He also expressed his special affection for his father. “In my eyes, my father was the greatest father in the world. I'll miss him every single day until the day we meet again,” he said, expressing his profound longing.

Finally, he left a message for his late mother, saying goodbye with the words, “I love you, Dad. Please give Mom a kiss for me in heaven.”

The black-and-white photo shared alongside the post showed Bruno Mars holding his father tightly as his father lay in a hospital bed. The photo, capturing their final moments together, deeply moved those who saw it.

Rosé, who collaborated with Bruno Mars on “APT.,” also expressed her condolences by leaving emojis representing a heart and a hug on the post.

Bruno Mars announced that his father, Peter Hernandez, had died at the age of 74.

The late Peter Hernandez was a percussionist from Brooklyn, New York, in the United States. He later moved to Hawaii, where he continued his music career leading the band Peter Hernandez and the Love Notes. He was also Bruno Mars's first teacher, bringing his son onstage with his band from the time his son was two and a half and helping nurture his musical talent. Bruno Mars's birth name, Peter Gene Hernandez, is also said to have come from his father's name.

Bruno Mars has demonstrated his continued global influence with nominations in six categories, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year, at the 69th Grammy Awards, to be held next February.

He is also preparing to meet fans in Korea. On May 21 and 22, and May 25, 26, 29, and 30, he will give solo concerts at the main stadium of Goyang Sports Complex in Gyeonggi Province as part of “The Romantic Tour,” a world tour for his fourth studio album. The concerts in Korea, taking place for the first time in about four years, have drawn considerable attention from local fans.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.