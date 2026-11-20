[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu could not hide their amazement as they toured Kim Jong-kook's new agency, whose monthly rent alone is said to reach 200 million won.

On the 20th, SBS's Friday variety show My Grumpy Secretary (hereafter, My Grumpy Secretary) released a video featuring Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu visiting the new agency of their “my star,” Kim Jong-kook.

As soon as Kim Kwang-kyu entered the agency building, he exclaimed, “The maintenance fees must be expensive, too.” Kim Jong-kook then said, “As far as I know, they pay 200 million won in rent alone,” leaving them amazed.

After hearing that singer G-Dragon, actor Song Kang-ho, Major League Baseball player Lee Jung-hoo, and others were affiliated with the company, Lee Seo-jin said, “It seems more like a company that runs various businesses than an entertainment company,” expressing his anticipation.

Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu arrived at an entrance reminiscent of a scene from a science-fiction film and their eyes widened. Beyond the enormous doors, an interior that seemed to transport visitors into a vast natural landscape, along with a variety of artworks, unfolded before them and drew their admiration.

Kim Jong-kook explained, “Each space in our company has its own concept.” Pointing to a spot with a large rock sculpture positioned overhead, he joked, “The person at this spot works with their life on the line. I said the person who occupies this spot should receive hazard pay,” drawing laughter.

After they passed through a space reminiscent of the beginning of time, a futuristic office came into view, and Lee Seo-jin repeatedly marveled, saying, “This company is unusual.” A space filled with G-Dragon merchandise and an exhibition area for Lee Jung-hoo also caught their attention.

When Kim Kwang-kyu spotted the snack corner, he said enviously, “The employee benefits are great.” The two also took a thorough look around the restrooms. Lee Seo-jin said, “Unfortunately, there’s no bidet,” but then offered his own analysis: “Places that maintain cleanliness don’t have bidets,” drawing laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.