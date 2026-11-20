[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Actor Choi Soo-jong and his wife, Ha Hee-ra, showed that their affection remains unchanged as they marked their 33rd wedding anniversary.

On the 10th, Ha Hee-ra shared her thoughts on reaching her 33rd wedding anniversary with her husband, Choi Soo-jong, through her personal account.

She shared her joy and gratitude at being able to perform with him, saying, “I’m grateful that I can share the stage with you... It’s such a precious time!! On our 33rd wedding anniversary, I hope this performance becomes a greater gift to each other than any event...”

She added, “As a husband, as the head of our family... and as my scene partner... I’m always grateful to you and admire you!!” expressing her deep trust and affection for her husband.

Choi Soo-jong also responded with a heartfelt message to his wife. He wrote, “Our 33rd wedding anniversary..!! You have been the center of my life... Thanks to you, I live in peace and grace, never losing gratitude for anything...!!” expressing his gratitude for the time they have spent together.

He also expressed his admiration for Ha Hee-ra as she takes on so many roles, saying, “As a wife... as a mother... as an actress... as a daughter-in-law in the family... I admire and love you as you live with all these different sides of yourself...!!!”

The two also shared their hopes for the play they are currently appearing in together. Choi Soo-jong said, “I pray that the performances of Love Letters will go on in good health and become a blessed stage that moves people and spreads a positive influence... Thank you. I love you,” expressing his anticipation for the production and his gratitude.

The photos shared included behind-the-scenes moments from the play Love Letters as well as glimpses of the couple’s affectionate everyday life. They smiled brightly at the audience or made heart shapes with their hands, creating a heartwarming scene.

Another photo showed the two standing side by side against a path colored by autumn leaves, smiling brightly. The couple’s enduring affection and relaxed atmosphere after 33 years together caught the eye.

Meanwhile, Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra married in 1993 and have two children. Long beloved as one of the entertainment industry’s best-known devoted couples, they are now meeting audiences as husband and wife and fellow actors in the play Love Letters.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.