[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Chung Seung-Je, a 'star instructor,' finally lost his temper over the attitude of a repeat test-taker who couldn't even solve problems at the first-year high school level and wouldn't follow instructions.

Aired on Thursday the 19th, Channel A's 'Teachers 3: Repeat Exam War,' Korea's leading educational-solution variety show, saw the final nine contestants who will compete all the way to the CSAT face their first 'ranking battle' based on their scores on the June mock exam.

The 'ranking battle' is judged by how much the subject scores of the class each repeat test-taker belongs to have improved compared with last year's CSAT. When a 'ranking pyramid' showing places one through nine appeared, the 'T-Avengers'—Chung Seung-Je, Yoo Dae-jong, and Kim Ji-yeong—each claimed, 'Our students will be in the top three,' engaging in a tense battle of nerves with their pride on the line.

With three weeks to go before the June mock exam, Yoo Dae-jong, the 'undisputed Korean-language powerhouse,' set out to restore discipline in the 'Korean class.' 'I Woke Up to 40 Days Left' had been wasting a lot of time. 'A Decade at the Starting Line' couldn't stick to a wake-up schedule, while '81388' said they were working part-time as an assistant at a math academy and couldn't focus on their already insufficient Korean-language studies. Yoo Dae-jong fired off razor-sharp criticism to restore discipline, saying, 'Do you think you're in the clear until the CSAT? Don't be complacent.' 'A Decade at the Starting Line' resolved to get back on track, saying, 'I think I've let my guard down for a while.' Yoo Dae-jong announced intensive training, saying, 'Our Korean class has to crush the other classes. Second place isn't in my dictionary. Our goal is to take first place, no matter what.'

Yoo Dae-jong then shared his 'Daechi-dong literature secret weapon' to help them save time, saying, 'Literature is what you absolutely have to get under control right before June.' 'I Woke Up to 40 Days Left' was impressed by the technique, saying, 'It felt so fresh once I learned it properly.' But soon afterward, during a literature practice exam Yoo Dae-jong had prepared, the student couldn't solve the problems, saying they couldn't make sense of the text. Yoo Dae-jong shouted, 'Even if the text doesn't make sense, you wouldn't get 3+7 wrong. You have to get the questions you can answer right.' It turned out that 'I Woke Up to 40 Days Left,' who had moved to Seoul to retake the CSAT, had fallen into a slump. They were worried their family might be struggling because of them, and felt guilty and pressured because their skills weren't improving in proportion to the support they were receiving. Yoo Dae-jong called them aside and offered brief but heartfelt reassurance: 'You're improving, and you're headed in the right direction.' He added, 'For water to boil, its temperature has to keep rising. You're at 70 to 80 degrees. This is just part of the process of reaching 100 degrees. Don't worry,' gently encouraging the student.

Meanwhile, Chung Seung-Je also set out to restore discipline in the 'math class,' asking, 'Someone from our class has to come in first, right?' He prepared a chart analyzing the question types used in each math problem, saying, 'You need to understand why the exam board keeps setting questions of that type and be able to explain your reasoning—not just practice finding the answer.' After identifying the areas where they were weak, Chung Seung-Je assigned each student the units they needed to study. 'Taking Down the SNU Big Sis,' who was told to review the first-year high school curriculum, complained, 'It feels like a demotion.' But when they couldn't understand or solve even first-year high school problems, they closed the book and chose sleep as an escape. Even during an intensive one-on-one lesson with Chung Seung-Je, it came to light that 'Taking Down the SNU Big Sis' hadn't followed his instructions, and Chung Seung-Je's anger erupted. He rebuked the student: 'I told you not to be stubborn. You have to abandon the way you've thought until now so I can take responsibility for you.' Jang Young-ran also voiced her frustration, saying, 'If I were their mom, I would've gotten angry several times! They seem stubborn.' With the June mock exam approaching and the final nine now undergoing intensive training, all eyes are on what results they will achieve in the ranking battle.

Channel A's 'Teachers 3: Repeat Exam War,' which follows the fierce competition, desperate challenges, and unpredictable journey of repeat test-takers, features MCs Jeon Hyun-moo, Jang Young-ran, and Mimi Minu alongside the 'T-Avengers'—Chung Seung-Je, Yoo Dae-jong, and Kim Ji-yeong. It airs every Thursday at 10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.