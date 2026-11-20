[Sportschosun reporter supremez] After making headlines with an unusual combination of potato chips and ice cream, Kim Shin-young is now set to unveil a recipe for spoonable pizza made with potato chips.

The episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “I Live Alone,” airing on the 20th, will show Kim Shin-young embarking on a long-awaited project (?) she had been mulling over. The episode is directed by Heo Hang, Kang Ji-hee, Kim Jin-kyung, Moon Ki-young, Jung Ji-woon and Kim Gyu-ri.

The released photos show Kim Shin-young lifting a huge rubber basin at home and carrying it somewhere. After barely managing to set it down on the bathroom floor, she gathers a mysterious garment and some items, sets them in front of her and falls into thought. “I have a garment that used to be pure white but has yellowed over more than 10 years,” she says, taking on her long-awaited project of dyeing clothes herself, which she had been preparing for since a month ago.

After carefully choosing a color, Kim Shin-young adds water and dye to the rubber basin and plunges in the clothes without hesitation. The dye quickly seeps into the fabric, building anticipation about how the results will turn out.

Kim Shin-young was also captured facing a precarious predicament after dyeing the clothes. As she slowly drags the basin, full of dye, to move it out of the bathroom, she encounters an unexpected obstacle. She takes bathroom cleaning seriously, and viewers are eager to see whether she can get through this moment of crisis.

Meanwhile, Kim Shin-young, who caused a sensation with her combination of potato chips and ice cream, is set to unveil a new potato chip recipe inspired by memories of her school days. She makes a whole pan (?) of spoonable pizza, piling potato chips with ketchup, sausage, corn and plenty of cheese, leaving viewers curious about how it tastes.

The launch of Kim Shin-young’s “long-awaited project (?)” as she faces a precarious predicament can be seen on MBC’s “I Live Alone,” airing on the 20th at 11:10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.