◇ “Seo In-young’s Trendy Old Fogey.” Image source: E Channel

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Seo In-young opened up about her experience undergoing grueling flexibility training as a trainee.

Episode 8 of t.cast’s E Channel variety show “Seo In-young’s Trendy Old Fogey,” which aired on the 19th, featured a range of unusual experiences exploring the world of activities.

New leisure trends included “good-luck hikes,” where people seek good fortune by documenting their mountain hikes; club-style and private saunas; “I Am SOLO Run,” where people run alongside members of the opposite sex; and “boiled-pork runs,” where participants enjoy boiled pork and makgeolli after crossing the finish line.

A “splits academy” aimed at improving flexibility appeared on the show that day, drawing attention. It was introduced as a specialized academy that helps even people who are not usually flexible do the splits through step-by-step stretching.

Seo In-young expressed her aversion when she heard about it, saying, “I hate this so much.” Recalling her trainee days, she confessed, “When I was a trainee, they forced my legs apart, and all the blood vessels in my thighs burst,” adding, “They made me bite down on a towel while they forced my legs apart.”

Seo In-young, Mimi Minu and Yang Sang-guk also took on a flexibility test. Mimi Minu scored -2 cm and Yang Sang-guk -5 cm, revealing how stiff they were. Seo In-young, on the other hand, scored an impressive 25 cm and took a decisive first place, despite having said she was not flexible. Her experience of enduring grueling training as a trainee led to an unexpected result that brought laughter.

Meanwhile, Seo In-young is set to marry businessman Choi Ji-hoon, head of NP, who is six years her senior, on December 26.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.