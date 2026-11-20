[Sportschosun, Reporter supremez] Kove Lee, a renowned fashion photographer and the husband of top model Choi Sora, is opening his home to the public for the first time.

The third episode of MBC’s variety show “Jeonjijeok Jipchak Sijeom” (planned by Noh Si-yong, directed by Jae-Uk Jeon, Jung Dong-sik and Kim Ik-hwan, and written by Yeo Hyeon-jeon; hereafter “Jeonchaksi”), airing on Sunday the 22nd, will lift the veil on the daily life of photographer Kove Lee, who has worked with leading fashion magazines around the world from his base in New York.

First, the home Kove Lee shares with his wife, Choi Sora, will be revealed for the first time. The home is filled with a distinctly New York feel, and the many photos of Choi Sora and an astonishing 60 cameras of various kinds are sure to catch the eye. From a dedicated space for storing cameras to film that fills the refrigerator, his exceptional love of photography is evident throughout the home. In particular, Kove is set to show the kind of obsession worthy of a “photo fanatic,” never letting go of his camera even at home.

Adding to the anticipation, singer Jung Joon-il appears as Kove’s friend of 10 years and a “benefactor.” Knowing Kove’s unusual obsession better than anyone, Jung gives candid reactions as he looks around at the cameras filling the home. When Kove explains that he is drawn more to the distinctive feel and inconvenience of cameras than to the features needed for taking pictures, Jung shakes his head, saying he cannot understand. The two close friends’ back-and-forth is also expected to be a highlight, with Jung even calling out Kove’s camera-buying habits and delivering some blunt remarks.

Kove’s camera obsession continues at a specialty shop for rare cameras. This hideaway of his is packed with hard-to-find items, from a camera of which only about 500 exist worldwide to expensive equipment costing around 80 million won for the camera and lens together. After getting hands-on with cameras worth tens of millions of won, Kove cannot hide his excitement, saying, “I don’t know why, but my mouth is watering.” The segment is sure to leave viewers wondering which of the many rare pieces of equipment will win his heart.

Kove’s everyday photography outings with his camera in hand, including a trip to Dongmyo Street, will also be shown. He sets out to find special moments in everyday life, capturing passersby and street scenes. Kove has been passionate about street photography since his time in New York; as he approaches strangers to ask to take their pictures and shares the moments captured on camera, his genuine love of photography also comes through.

Even 60 cameras are not enough for “photo fanatic” Kove Lee, who is constantly seeking out new equipment and subjects, and viewers can look forward to a special day with him. The third episode of MBC’s “Jeonjijeok Jipchak Sijeom” airs on Sunday the 22nd at 6:05 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.