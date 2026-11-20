[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] YouTuber Mimiminu (real name Kim Min-woo) went ahead with his scheduled CSAT livestream even on the day news broke of the death of Lee Jin-woo, known as a perfect scorer on the LEET. Despite the somber mood, he kept the broadcast going for more than two hours and encouraged test-takers, but messages of comfort and support poured in for him instead.

On the 19th, Mimiminu livestreamed on his YouTube channel “Mimimiminu,” under the title “2027 CSAT Question Review with Yuri Korean and Ttang-woo Who Does Math.”

Mimiminu began the broadcast by saying, “The CSAT is over. Looking back at the entire 30-year history of the CSAT, I think we had indescribable experiences this year, and you all worked so hard.”

Viewers flooded the live chat with messages of support for Mimiminu, including “Stay strong,” “You worked so hard,” and “Great job.” Mimiminu replied briefly, “Thank you.”

He continued, “There are things concerning me, too, but I hope you’ll give lots of support to the people who took this year’s CSAT. I’ll just keep doing what I need to do.”

He said he would continue making content for test-takers, saying, “Videos will start going up tomorrow. The question review will be posted.”

In particular, Mimiminu opened up, saying, “It’s been a week that made me think once again that, whenever I film anything with anyone, I need to get everything in order and prepare well.” He once again told the students who had taken the CSAT that they had worked hard.

Mimiminu had previously featured Lee Jin-woo, known as the first person to earn a perfect score on the Law Aptitude Test (LEET), in his YouTube content and introduced him to viewers.

However, allegations that Lee had cheated using artificial intelligence (AI) emerged, and the video also became controversial. On the 19th, the day of the CSAT, Mimiminu made the video featuring Lee private, saying that trust in Lee’s exam-taking process was being shaken.

News later emerged that Lee had been found in cardiac arrest at a motel in Seoul’s Gangdong-gu that afternoon and was pronounced dead.

Even amid these circumstances, Mimiminu held the scheduled question-review livestream after the CSAT ended and interacted with test-takers.

People who watched the broadcast supported him with comments such as, “I hope Mimiminu gets a good night’s sleep tonight,” “They must be feeling awful, but they still turned on the broadcast and did their job,” and “Min-woo, you really haven’t done anything wrong at all, so I hope you stay strong.”

Meanwhile, on the 15th, before the CSAT, Mimiminu had also been seen in tears as he urged education authorities to come up with measures in response to the AI cheating scandal.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.