[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Kang Ji-hwan, who was convicted on charges of rape and sexual molestation and effectively driven out of the entertainment industry, returned as a TikTok creator after about seven years and held a livestream, ranking near the top in viewer support from his very first broadcast.

On the 19th, more than 700 people logged on to the TikTok Live hosted by Kang Ji-hwan, and viewers continued to send support. His livestream screen showed “League D5, 2nd place,” TikTok’s support ranking. D5 is a lower tier at the entry level, but he placed second, receiving quite a lot of support from his very first broadcast. Kang Ji-hwan’s TikTok account had more than 1,700 followers.

That day, Kang Ji-hwan appeared on camera knitting in a space that looked like his home. Sporting a beard and in a relaxed atmosphere, he greeted viewers, saying, “I’ve missed you.”

Comments expressing delight continued to appear in the chat, including “It goes well with your skin tone,” “Is this your main account?,” “Your face hasn’t changed at all,” and “You have a nice voice.” Others, however, were somewhat cool in their response, saying, “You look older than I expected” and “So Kang Ji-hwan is on TikTok after all.”

Earlier, in July 2019, Kang Ji-hwan was arrested on suspicion of raping and molesting two female outsourced staff members at his home in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, while filming the TV Chosun drama “Joseon Survival,” and was brought to trial.

In November 2020, the Supreme Court of Korea finalized his sentence of two years and six months in prison, suspended for three years. He was also ordered to complete 120 hours of community service and 40 hours of a sexual violence treatment program, and received a three-year employment restriction order.

He also failed to avoid liability in a civil suit. In a damages lawsuit brought by the drama’s production company, Kang Ji-hwan and his former agency were ordered to jointly pay a total of around 5.38 billion won. The ruling was finalized by the Supreme Court of Korea in October 2022.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.