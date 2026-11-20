[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Jang Young-ran reveals that her husband, Han Chang, once pointed out that she had bad breath.

On “Just Follow Me,” airing Friday the 20th, Jang Young-ran and Jang Ye-won head to Jeju Island with Chen Jen, a guest described as a “high-achieving daughter from China.” Chen Jen came to Korea because she loved the idol group BigBang and went on to complete both her university studies and a master’s degree there. She asked for “a healing trip to Jeju Island for someone worn out in both mind and body,” and Jang Young-ran promised a perfect itinerary, saying, “Just trust me and follow me.” The trip began with a coastal drive overlooking Jeju’s blue sea, and Chen Jen was captivated, saying, “The color of the sea in Jeju is completely different from China’s.”

As Jang Young-ran looked out at the sea, she took something from her pouch and popped it into her mouth. Jang Ye-won noticed and asked curiously, “What are you eating, unnie?” Jang Young-ran looked sheepish and replied, “Gongjindan... I’ve been a little short on energy lately (?) Sorry.” Jang Ye-won teasingly asked, “Did your brother-in-law pack something just for you?” Flustered, Jang Young-ran promised, “There’s only one... I’ll bring some next time,” sending everyone into fits of laughter.

That wasn’t the only trace of her “younger, devoted husband” in Jang Young-ran’s “travel pouch.” She shared the bittersweetly funny story behind a special item in the pouch: “One day, my husband said, ‘Why does my pretty girl have bad breath?’ He’s always been such an honest person.” Jang Ye-won couldn’t hide her envy at the affectionate yet blunt side of Han Chang, “Jang Young-ran’s husband,” saying, “Your husband is so thoughtful.”

The items in Jang Young-ran’s travel pouch, overflowing with affection from her “younger husband,” along with the secrets in the “unnis’” pouches, packed with useful tips, will be revealed on Channel A’s “Just Follow Me,” the global K-lifestyle guidebook, airing Friday the 20th at 8 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.