[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Broadcaster Choi Dong-seok has spoken out directly in response to his ex-wife Park Ji-yoon’s claim that he failed to pay child support.

On the 19th, Choi Dong-seok posted an eight-page statement on his account rebutting Park Ji-yoon’s position.

Choi Dong-seok also took issue with Park Ji-yoon’s account of their marriage and their children. He said, “What Ms. Park Ji-yoon has claimed about their married life, financial contributions, division of property, and relationship with the children is, in any case, only one side’s account.”

He went on to stress, “Some of it differs from what I experienced, or distorts the intent of our actual conversations.”

In particular, in response to Park Ji-yoon’s claim that he had pressured her to drop her appeal in the divorce case through their daughter, he objected that “the portrayal of a conversation I had with my daughter as though I had persuaded her to urge her mother to drop her appeal does not properly reflect the actual facts or the context of the conversation, and is a one-sided claim.”

However, he said, “I would like to avoid as much as possible disclosing even private conversations I had with my children just to rebut this,” adding, “If necessary, I will establish the facts through appropriate legal procedures.”

One commenter wrote on the post, “What about child support? And the fact that your daughter refuses to see her dad in the first place...”

Choi Dong-seok replied directly, saying, “The child-support claim is being made even though she has refused my money since before the divorce. Paying it once the lawsuit is over is simply common sense. This is a one-sided claim that distorts the order of events.”

Park Ji-yoon previously claimed that she had not received child support or education expenses from Choi Dong-seok since the divorce case began. She also explained that, in the first-instance ruling in the divorce case, she had been ordered to pay Choi Dong-seok at least 1.5 billion won in property division, and that she appealed so she could continue her children’s education.

She also claimed that Choi Dong-seok offered their daughter 60 million won from the property settlement and had her persuade Park to drop her appeal. Park said that when their daughter took her side, Choi Dong-seok blocked her on social media, and that their daughter has now been refusing to see her father for two months.

She also described financial hardship. Park Ji-yoon claimed that she had received no child support or education expenses since the divorce case began, and that income from advertising and group-buying sales had also fallen sharply after the conflict between the two became public.

She added, “Thanks to the love and trust of so many people, I film a Netflix variety show every year, but it was nowhere near enough for me to get by entirely on my own for at least three years while living with children who want to attend international schools.”

Choi Dong-seok, meanwhile, countered that the claims differed from the intent of their actual conversations and argued that the child-support issue, too, stemmed from Park Ji-yoon refusing his money. While the two sides’ accounts remain sharply at odds, their main divorce case is still ongoing.

Park Ji-yoon and Choi Dong-seok met in 2004 as fellow members of the 30th cohort of KBS announcers and later became a couple. They married in 2009 and had a son and a daughter. They began divorce proceedings in October 2023 and are currently continuing their divorce lawsuit, separate from a lawsuit seeking damages over an extramarital affair.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.