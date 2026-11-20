[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Rapper Gree, son of entertainer Kim Gu-ra, candidly opened up about his recent relationship with his father, drawing attention.

Gree appeared alongside singers Muji, Hanhae and Lee Eun Sang on the “Quiz Show! What a Relief” segment of KBS 1TV’s “Morning Yard,” which aired on the 20th.

That day, announcer Park Cheol-gyu recalled Gree’s past appearance on “Morning Yard” with his father, Kim Gu-ra, and asked how it felt to be back. Gree said, “I’ve been on ‘Morning Yard’ before. I appeared on it with my father once, and I’m looking forward to today, too.”

When asked whether Kim Gu-ra had offered any special words of encouragement ahead of his son’s appearance, Gree gave an unexpected answer. “Actually, we don’t really talk these days,” he admitted. Asked whether things had become awkward between him and his father, he quipped, “Isn’t that just how it is between parents and children? We’re a father-son duo for show,” sending the room into fits of laughter.

Meanwhile, Gree has also recently attracted attention amid rumors that he was getting married. After posting a video touring his newlywed home on his YouTube channel, he made remarks on E Channel’s “Seo In-young’s Trend Kkondae” suggesting that he was preparing to get married, which generated buzz.

In response, Kim Gu-ra appeared on KBS Cool FM’s “Paul Kim’s Gayo Plaza” on the 16th and addressed the rumors about his son getting married. He explained, “He’s not getting married. He has a girlfriend, and on one show he was asked, ‘When are you getting married?’ I think his reply, ‘I’ll prepare for it and get married in the future,’ was distorted.”

He added that he sometimes meets his son’s girlfriend, but stressed, “He’s not ready to get married yet. It just means he’s vaguely preparing for it.”

He also said he had advised his son that while it was good for him to be seeing his girlfriend, he should be cautious about frequently discussing marriage on air. Gree reportedly replied to his father, “I know.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.