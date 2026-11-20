Olympus Has Fallen

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] The U.S. entertainment outlet TMZ reported on the 19th (local time) that Lance Broadway had been found dead on the stairs of an apartment building in Dallas, Texas, on the 17th.

Local police responded to a report at around 6:40 p.m. and confirmed his death. The exact cause of death has not yet been determined, and an autopsy is expected to be conducted.

Born in Texas in 1983, Lance Broadway was selected by the Chicago White Sox with the 15th overall pick in the first round of the 2005 Major League Baseball draft. He made his MLB debut in 2007 and pitched for the White Sox and the New York Mets. He later played for minor league teams in the Toronto Blue Jays organization before ending his playing career in 2010.

After leaving baseball, he expanded his career into acting. He made his screen debut in 2013, playing Secret Service agent O'Neill in the Gerard Butler-starring film Olympus Has Fallen. He later appeared in the TV series Lucifer, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Colony, among others.

Jim Schlossnagle, who coached Lance Broadway in college, offered his condolences in a statement sent to PEOPLE, saying, "Lance was an outstanding pitcher at both the college and professional levels, but what I will remember most is his bright smile, magnetic personality, and unwavering loyalty."

Meanwhile, Lance Broadway's last post was a photo from his niece or nephew's soccer game, which he shared on Instagram on November 7.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.