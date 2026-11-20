[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Kim Yo-han invites his girlfriend, Oh Yeon-hee, to his home for the first time for her birthday and puts on a surprise event.

In the episode of Channel A’s “Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2” (CP Bae Han-su/PD Lim Jeong-gyu) airing tonight at 9 p.m. on the 20th, Kim Yo-han invites Oh Yeon-hee to his home for the first time on her birthday and puts on a heartfelt event for her.

That day, the couple, Kim Yo-han and Oh Yeon-hee, begin their birthday date at a Hannam-dong restaurant run by “baseball legend” Byung-hyun Kim. After exchanging friendly greetings with Kim, Oh Yeon-hee subtly voices a complaint about Yo-han while they are talking about their relationship. She laments that she has unintentionally been living like “Cinderella,” saying, “When Yohan and I go on a date, he makes me go home against my will as soon as it’s midnight. I understand it in my head, but emotionally, I’m still a little disappointed.”

She goes on to complain, “The longer we date, the earlier I have to go home, instead of getting to stay out later.” But Kim Yo-han says, “Yeon-hee, think carefully about why that might be,” and explains the “bigger plan” he has in mind.

As viewers wonder why Kim Yo-han is in such a hurry to send Oh Yeon-hee home, the two finish their meal and head to his home in Hannam-dong. He has invited her over after preparing a “surprise event” in advance for her birthday. Oh Yeon-hee cautiously steps inside, then immediately widens her eyes and exclaims, “What? This is amazing!” The “studio mentor group” is also stunned, their jaws dropping at the living room decorated like a party venue, while “student supervisor” Tak Jae-hoon raises a reasonable suspicion, asking, “You hired an event company!” Kim Yo-han emphasizes, “Yeon-hee suspected that too, but I prepared every last thing myself.”

The enthusiastic praise—“You did such a great job!”—has barely subsided when the “studio mentor group” and “student” Lee Tae-seong grow increasingly nervous on her behalf, asking, “Surely this isn’t all?” and “Isn’t there something small and sparkly?” Anticipation is building over what surprise event and gifts Kim Yo-han has prepared for Oh Yeon-hee’s birthday.

Kim Yo-han and Oh Yeon-hee’s romantic birthday date can be seen on Channel A’s “Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2,” airing tonight at 9 p.m. on the 20th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.