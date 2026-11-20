[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Lee Young-ae showed off her impressive piano-playing skills, revealing a different side of herself.

On the 19th, Lee Young-ae posted a video on her social media with the caption, “In the waiting room during the La Philharmonica performance.”

The video showed Lee Young-ae playing the piano in a waiting room. She calmly played the first movement of Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata,” offering up its sweet melody. Her poised playing and the way she immersed herself in the piece caught people’s attention.

Earlier, Lee Young-ae took part as a storyteller in an ensemble performance by La Philharmonica, held on the 15th at the Seoul Arts Center Concert Hall in Seoul.

As footage emerged of Lee Young-ae spending a leisurely moment playing the piano in the waiting room before the performance, interest has also grown in her unexpected piano skills.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.