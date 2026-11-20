Image source: YouTube channel 'PDC by PDC'

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Actor Kim Min-ha shared her candid thoughts on dieting after losing 17 kg. She said she had experienced health problems, including a weakened immune system, during the weight-loss process and urged people not to blindly follow her dieting methods.

In a video released on the YouTube channel 'PDC by PDC' on the 19th, Kim Min-ha replied to a comment that she seemed like the kind of person who always ate healthy food: "That phase has passed. I used to follow a diet, but now I'm in the maintenance phase."

Regarding the recent attention on how she looked before and after losing 17 kg, she admitted that she had hoped people would be interested in why she lost weight for a role, rather than simply in the fact that she had lost weight. She also said, "The focus went too much on dieting," adding, "I thought the only way I could show it more clearly was through my work." She continued, "I hope people won't just think they have to follow my example," and stressed, "There were times when I wasn't healthy while losing weight, and I also had many problems with my immune system. It's important to have a body and health that are right for you."

Previously, Kim Min-ha played Woori, a woman diagnosed with a terminal illness, in the Netflix film 'Once We Were Us,' starring alongside Lee Do-hyun. She reportedly lost 17 kg over about two years to portray the characteristics of a character with heart failure, managing her weight and diet with the patient's physical condition and lifestyle in mind.

The video released that day also included a discussion of her acting career and daily life. Kim Min-ha looked back on the concerns she had faced as an actor and a period when she had thought about leaving Korea, and shared updates about her daily life and how she was doing.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.