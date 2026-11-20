[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] A bolder ‘My Sibling’s Romance’ is on its way.

A press conference for Wavve’s ‘My Sibling’s Romance’ was held on the morning of the 20th at Stanford Korea in Sangam, Mapo District, Seoul.

A press conference for Wavve’s original series ‘My Sibling’s Romance 2’ was held on the 20th at Stanford Hotel in Sangam-dong, Seoul. Han Hye-jin poses. Sangam = Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /2026.11.20/

‘My Sibling’s Romance’ is a family-involved dating reality show that follows siblings as they get together and watch each other find romantic partners. It is the work of CP Lee Jin-ju, who created ‘Exchange,’ and sets itself apart by adding the distinctive element of family relationships to a typical dating reality show.

Season 1, which aired in 2024, recorded the longest viewing time among Wavve’s original variety shows in the first half of the year. During the roughly four months the program was on air, it held firmly onto the top spot for driving new paid weekend subscriptions. In particular, the number of female users in their 20s—the core target audience for dating reality shows—who joined the service increased to roughly twice the previous month’s level in March, the first month the program was released. It demonstrated its huge popularity by ranking first four times in the combined TV-OTT non-scripted show buzz rankings.

A press conference for Wavve’s original series ‘My Sibling’s Romance 2’ was held on the 20th at Stanford Hotel in Sangam-dong, Seoul. Miyeon of i-dle poses. Sangam = Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /2026.11.20/

This season, producer Shin Hye-won, who worked with CP Lee Jin-ju on Season 1, joined forces with her again. Han Hye-jin, Code Kunst, Jonathan, Patricia Yiombi and Miyeon (i-dle) all decided to return.

CP Lee Jin-ju said, “Unlike Season 1, which was filmed partly in everyday settings and partly while traveling, we filmed the cast together around the clock, so they got immersed in it quickly. The cast is much younger than in Season 1, so I think we’ll be able to reflect the trendy dating styles of younger generations. The cast members have diverse personalities and distinct characters, and there are moments when they struggle over someone with contrasting charms.”

Producer Shin Hye-won explained, “There are many bold and proactive scenes. Since Season 1 was the first family dating show of its kind, we focused on presenting the story faithfully to the concept and the original plan. This time, we structured it to maximize the romantic feelings and love lines from the very beginning.”

A press conference for Wavve’s original series ‘My Sibling’s Romance 2’ was held on the 20th at Stanford Hotel in Sangam-dong, Seoul. Code Kunst poses. Sangam = Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /2026.11.20/

Han Hye-jin said, “The cast is younger in Season 2 than in Season 1, so the pace is definitely different. They’re very honest and quick to express their feelings. They don’t hide anything. There are moments that make me nervous. Even though they know the cameras are there, they get completely immersed without realizing it. Some scenes are really surprising. I thought, ‘So this is what happens when you move to Wavve.’ I thought the producer and writer had been hiding their true selves. I’m a little worried because this season is so spicy. I wondered if it was okay to make it this way. It’s a total dopamine rush.”

Miyeon admitted, “I get completely immersed in it every time I watch the footage from filming. I don’t know if it’s because they’re together 24 hours a day or if this is how Gen MZ dates, but things move fast. I’m an only child, so I envied the warm bond between the siblings.”

Jonathan joked, “I watch the footage thinking, ‘What would it be like if my younger sister met the male cast members?’ When I see a calm and humorous male cast member, I think of my younger sister, Patricia. Of course, what he wants matters.”

Patricia said, “Someone who stays calm and is understanding would suit my older brother, too. I think a female cast member who speaks sweetly would be a good match for him.”

A press conference for Wavve’s original series ‘My Sibling’s Romance 2’ was held on the 20th at Stanford Hotel in Sangam-dong, Seoul. Patricia poses. Sangam = Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /2026.11.20/

In Season 1, the storylines around the romantic pairings were thrown into turmoil by the actions of Yong-woo, the biggest villain, drawing considerable attention. On this, CP Lee Jin-ju said confidently, “The cast members this season have a self that is a brother or younger sister, but they also have a self as someone dating. The distinctive point is that they witness and analyze those sides of each other. There was even one cast member who confided in her older brother and wondered, ‘Am I going to become a villain at this rate?’ Showing even that honestly, without hiding it, is what makes our program special.”

A press conference for Wavve’s original series ‘My Sibling’s Romance 2’ was held on the 20th at Stanford Hotel in Sangam-dong, Seoul. Jonathan poses. Sangam = Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /2026.11.20/

Reality shows featuring ordinary people can create a fresh sense of connection by showing people viewers might encounter in real life just as they are. But because the participants’ pasts have not been vetted, their histories or private lives can also become the source of controversy.

On this point, CP Lee said confidently, “We made an effort to understand what kind of people the cast members were by meeting with them often and over a long period. We’ve had a lot of trial and error along the way, but because our program features siblings, they simply can’t deceive each other. It was efficient and good because we could focus clearly on their appeal.”

Episodes 1 and 2 of ‘My Sibling’s Romance 2’ will premiere live at 6 p.m. on the 27th.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.